PM Modi will participate today in the 25th National Youth Festival in Pondicherry and inaugurate 145 crore projects | Latest India News





On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, celebrated as National Youth Day across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the 25th National Youth Festival in Pondicherry. The festival will be held virtually on January 12 and 13 due to the current coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Modi will address the inauguration program at 11am today. Apart from this, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate a technology center, which will operate under the tutelage of the Ministry of the Union of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), and an auditorium with open-air theater known as ” Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam ”. Speaking to Twitter on Tuesday, PM Modi briefed on today’s event and provided some photos of the auditorium. Earlier Monday (January 10), he asked his young friends to join today’s program and also urged them to “share their contributions”. In the same program, will also inaugurate a technology center of the Ministry of MSMEs which will stimulate skills development among young people. The Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam, a modern auditorium with an open-air theater will also be inaugurated. pic.twitter.com/ImNdgsvbP8 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2022 It’s always a pleasure to hear the talented youth of India, Modi tweeted on Monday. The technology center was built at a cost of almost 122 crore with a focus on the Electronic Systems Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) industry. It will deal with skills development for young people and will also train around 6,400 trainees per year, the PMO statement said. The auditorium, on the other hand, was built at a cost of about 23 crores. It would mainly be used for educational purposes and can accommodate more than 1,000 people, the PMO statement added. The National Youth Festival aims to shape the minds of Indian youth and transform them into a “united force for nation building”. “It aims to bring together various cultures of India and integrate them into a common thread of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”, “the PMO statement read. Read also | National Youth Day 2022: History, Meaning and Influence of Swami Vivekananda Following the inauguration of the festival by Modi, the National Youth Summit will take place during which round tables on four themes – environment, climate and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have driven growth; technology, entrepreneurship and innovation; indigenous and ancient wisdom; and national character, nation-building and local culture; what will happen. Festival participants will also see recorded video clips of Auroville, Pondicherry, Immersive City Experience and indigenous sports and folk games. Open discussions with Olympians and Paralympians will follow, along with a live performance this evening. In the meantime, a virtual yoga session will be organized in the morning. During the inauguration program, Modi will unveil selected essays on “Mere Sapno ka Bharat” and “Unsung Heroes on Indian Freedom Movement”. The selection took place from over 1 lakh of submissions from young Indians on the two themes mentioned above.

