Why Mitt Romney says Joe Biden is taking the same path as Donald Trump





Two Republican senators from Utah condemned Democrats’ efforts to clear Senate filibustering, as President Joe Biden said on Tuesday there was no choice but to eliminate the rule for pave the way for radical voting rights legislation.

Let the majority prevail, the president said in a forceful speech at Clark University in Atlanta, Georgia. And if that bare minimum is blocked, we have no choice but to change the rules of the Senate, including getting rid of the filibuster for it.

The 100-member Senate is split equally between Democrats and Republicans. The filibuster rule requires 60 votes to pass most bills.

In a Senate speech shortly after watching the president’s remarks in Atlanta, Senator Mitt Romney spoke out against removing filibuster and compared Biden to former President Donald Trump regarding the election.

Romney, who opposes the franchise bill, noted that Biden said in his speech that the goal of some Republicans was to turn the will of voters into a mere suggestion.

And so President Biden is taking the same tragic path that President Trump took, casting doubt on the reliability of the US election. It’s a sad, sad day. I expected more from President Biden who took office with the stated goal of bringing the country together, Romney said.

Biden said the filibuster has been used to forge a compromise in the past, but also to obstruct legislation, particularly on voting and civil rights. The filibuster was used as a weapon and abused, he said.

State legislatures, he said, can pass anti-simple majority voting laws.

If they can do that, then the US Senate should be able to protect simple majority voting rights, he said. I support changing the Senate rules how they are to be changed to prevent a minority from blocking voting rights action.

Biden had previously moved forward slightly in the filibuster debate. He opposed any significant change in the rule during his 36 years in the Senate.

The elections and voting rights bills hit a wall in the Senate, blocked by a Republican-led filibuster and leaving Democrats unable to get the 60 votes needed to move them forward.

The House approved the voting rights legislation, but Democratic Sense Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona oppose changing Senate rules to circumvent a GOP obstruction. They argued that if and when Republicans control the Senate, they could use the lower voting threshold to pass the bills Democrats oppose.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., said last week that the Senate would debate and consider rule changes by Jan. 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as Democrats sought to overcome Republicans’ opposition to their electoral reform program.

Utah GOP Senator Mike Lee also spoke out against removing the filibuster on Tuesday.

Lee said Democrats are trying to remove Senate rules because they are impractical.

Dissent is difficult and disagreement can be a nuisance. That’s exactly why we need to stop them from doing this, he told a Senate Republicans press conference.

Nuclear obstruction, Lee said, would not lead to a good result. He said it would lead to a whiplash and further uncertainty over the law. This would lead to great danger not only for the Senate but for the interests of Americans.

Democrats, he said, know this. But their push and desire to advance a radical, leftist agenda is so strong that they are willing to ignore these features of the Constitution and the interest that comes to be embodied by the United States Senate.

Last week, Lee said the Senate would become a Lord of the Flies stage if Democrats succeed in removing the 60-vote rule to pass most laws.

In his speech, Romney also said that Biden said a number of things that were not true and accused Republicans in the Senate of having sinister, even racist inclinations.

In his speech, Biden said that when the voting rights bill goes to the Senate, Democrats, Republicans and Independents will have to declare whether they vote for or against the removal of voters.

So I ask every elected official in America, how do you want you to be remembered? said the president. Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?

In response, Romney said: So much for unifying the country and working across the aisle.

Romney said the federal government empowers the minority only in the Senate. That a minority should be granted such political power is an essential part of the chamber as it leads to common ground, he said.

For a law to pass in the Senate, it must appeal to senators from both parties, he said. This practically ensures that the bill does not come from the extreme wing of one or the other.

Romney said many Republicans believed Trump was lying that the 2020 election was fraudulent and stolen by Democrats.

Can you imagine the anger that would be unleashed if they saw Democrats alone rewrite the country’s election laws without any Republican implication? he said. If you want to see the division and the anger, Democrats are on the right track.

Romney said Democrats in the equally divided Senate now embarrassingly ignore their passionate defense of filibuster when in the minority.

He also sued former President Barack Obama for calling the rule racist.

For President Obama to make this absurd accusation when he made a vigorous and extensive defense of filibuster just a few years ago is both shocking and deeply disappointing, Romney said. After all, I can’t remember a single claim by Democrats that employing filibuster hundreds of times over the past few years while in the minority was racist in any way. .

