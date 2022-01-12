CPC is urged to continue to learn from the experience

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addresses the opening of a study session at the Party School of the Central Committee of the PCC in the presence of provincial and ministerial officials, January 11, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]



Secretary General: intensify efforts to examine, learn, promote Party history

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday stressed the need for the CCP to forever preserve its advanced nature and purity, and to continue to improve its innovative capacity, united power and capacity. fight.

Speaking on the occasion of the opening of a study session at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, which was attended by provincial and ministerial officials, Xi said the Party must still keep a sober mind and a firm stance on the fundamental question of what interests the Party to rule, use power and create profits.

The reason why the CCP has led the people to make successive achievements, overcome various difficulties, and won the support of the people is that it dares to face its own problems and has the courage to carry out self-reform, said Xi, who is also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

He urged all Party members to strictly observe social virtues and be strict with their own conduct, calling on them to stay away from wrongdoing, serve the public interest, improve themselves through frugality and to maintain their integrity forever.

Even though the Party won a landslide victory in its fight against corruption, Xi warned that all members should still maintain a spirit of self-reform and be more politically conscientious in exercising full and strict Party autonomy. a path towards which it is endless.

He called for unremitting efforts to improve the Party’s working style and the anti-corruption campaign, saying it would be a long and difficult battle that must be waged with strength and perseverance.

He stressed that Party discipline and the law would hold anyone responsible for wrongdoing.

The study session was held to give senior officials a better understanding of the landmark resolution adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee in November.

Xi stressed the need to redouble efforts to examine, learn and promote the history of the Party and to grasp and use the century of experience of the CCP.

He noted that while a nation is to always stay at the forefront, it cannot do without proper theoretical thinking or ideological orientation, even for a moment.

He said contemporary China is experiencing the greatest and most unique period of innovation in human history, and the nation is facing unprecedented arduous tasks in its reform, development and stability. , in addition to various conflicts, risks, challenges and other tests for national governance.

The Party must accurately grasp the prevailing trend of the times, courageously stay at the forefront of human development, listen to the voice of the people and respond to their realistic needs, he said.

It is important to align the accession and development efforts of Marxism and to place the theory in the context of China in the new era and to continue to combine basic Marxist principles with the reality of China and the beautiful traditional culture of the nation, he said.

The secretary general stressed the need to think in general terms and have a keen understanding of the various contradictions the nation faces, saying the priority is to resolve the main contradictions and determine the key tasks.

He highlighted the issue of strategy as a fundamental issue for a political party and a nation, asserting that at key moments in history, the CCP has always succeeded in understanding, analyzing and judging the great historical issues it has faced. been confronted from a strategic point of view before finding the right political strategies.

The CCP, as a great party leading a great nation in carrying out a great cause, must be good at thinking strategically and putting issues in a strategic perspective, he said.

Xi called on local authorities and various departments to implement the strategic decisions made by the CPC Central Committee unconditionally, saying their work plans and policies must be in line with Party theories and policies.

Xi rallied the whole Party to keep pushing the Party history education and learning campaign, launched by the CCP in February 2021, to better arm the whole Party with its innovative theories. and to fully implement the various decisions and plans. by the CPC Central Committee.