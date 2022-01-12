9 times Boris Johnson ‘lied’ about No10 parties as two-thirds say PM should step down

After the publication of the Downing Street party email, No10 refused to repeat Boris Johnson’s promise that “I certainly did not break any rules.” Now the pressure is mounting from conservative leaders and the public over his previous demands.

Boris Johnson is accused of lying about the No10 parties after denying any knowledge of them – and has claimed all the rules are being followed.

The Prime Minister is due to face the music in PMQs tomorrow after hiding from questions about whether he attended a BYOB party on May 20, 2020.

An email was sent to around 100 of the Prime Minister’s Senior Private Secretary’s No.10 staff – and around 40 No.10 staff, including Mr Johnson, are said to have gathered in the Downing Street Garden.

It was expected 55 minutes after Tory Minister Oliver Dowden told the nation not to meet outside in groups of more than two at a time.

The reason this is so damaging is that Mr Johnson has repeatedly denied any knowledge of the No10 parties and insisted that to his knowledge all the rules were followed in No10.

If he was aware of or attended the 40-person rally, it raises a big question about the Prime Minister’s claims.

In December, he said that I certainly hadn’t broken any rules. Today, his spokesperson refused to repeat the wish.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has said the Prime Minister needs to sort this out now and say whether he attended the May 20 party.

Mr Ross told Sky News: If the Prime Minister has misled Parliament, then he must resign.

It came as a brutal Savanta / ComRes poll found 66% of Britons – including 42% of those who voted Conservative in 2019 – said Mr Johnson should step down amid party fury .

A second YouGov poll of 5,931 UK adults found that 56% of those polled said the Prime Minister should step down. 27% said he should stay and 17% didn’t know.

So what are the PM’s statements that come under scrutiny? We go through them

December 1: All guidelines have been completely followed

December 7: All guidelines have been followed

Asked about a Christmas party, the prime minister told reporters: What I can tell you is that all guidelines were followed, continue to be met and continued to work as we always have to. address the priorities of the people. He added: The guidelines were followed at all times I made sure the guidelines were followed at all times.

December 7: Covid rules were followed at all times

December 8: the party made me sick and furious

When a video emerged of staff joking about a No 10 Christmas party, Boris Johnson said he was disgusted and furious about it himself. He added: I have been assured several times since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rule had been broken. This is what I have been assured over and over again. But I asked the secretary to the cabinet to get all the facts and report as soon as possible.

December 8: People can complain to me or file a complaint against the police

The Prime Minister was invited by the Mirror to a No.10 press conference whether he would expand an investigation to cover other gatherings, events, parties – use whatever term you choose. He replied: All the evidence I can see is that the people in this building stayed within the rules. If it turns out that this is not the case and people wish to bring the allegations to my attention or to the police or to anyone, then of course appropriate sanctions will be taken.

December 8: All Covid rules have been followed

Told by the Mirror that she had not denied that a 2020 Christmas party had taken place, and asked to turn down a second party on November 27, the PM’s press secretary said: I would just reiterate that all Covid rules were followed.

December 13: I certainly didn’t break any rules

The Prime Minister has been even more direct, speaking about his own behavior for the first time – after the Mirror revealed he held a virtual Christmas quiz with two staff by his side. He said: I can tell you once again that I certainly did not break any rules. All of this is under study. But if I can tell you respectfully, of course all that needs to be properly studied will be to hear from the Secretary to the Cabinet on this.

December 15: I follow the rules

At a No.10 press conference, Boris Johnson again emphasized his own personal behavior. Although he has already been criticized for breaking a non-party’s rules by Parliament’s standards oversight body, he said: As far as your point on the rules is concerned, I follow the rules. Everyone through politics should follow the rules. “

December 20: They were people at work, talking about work

After an image emerged of a separate No.10 garden party on May 15, 2020, featuring wine and cheese and more than a dozen attendees, the PM said: These were people at work , who were talking about work. I said what I had to say about it. “