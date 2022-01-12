PM Modi sends his best wishes to his Dutch counterpart Rutte for a successful 4th term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sent his best wishes to his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte for the “successful” pursuit of the fourth term. Affirming his confidence in the cordial relations between the two nations, Prime Minister Mod said he expects the two countries to take the far-reaching partnership together “to new heights”. His remarks come after Prime Minister Rutte and Dutch King Willem-Alexander were sworn in to a new ruling coalition on Monday.

Congratulations to my dear friend Prime Minister @markrutte and best wishes for a successful fourth term. Confident that we will together take the far-reaching partnership between India and the Netherlands to new heights. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2022

The new Dutch government has presented several plans to spend heavily on climate change issues and tackle the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, it has also issued guidelines in the Indo-Pacific in 2020 which identify India as the key partner. India and the Netherlands mutually recognize a close convergence between their respective visions of free, inclusive and open trade in the Indo-Pacific, ANI reported.

Dutch coalition government. sworn in 10 months after the Dutch elections

The Dutch coalition government was sworn in at the Noordeinde Royal Palace in The Hague at least 10 months after the parliamentary elections in March 2021. The cabinet is made up of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) led by Prime Minister Rutte. In addition, it also includes the Christian Democratic Party (CDA), the Center-Left Democratic Party 66 (D66) and a small unit of the Centrist Christian Union (CU).

As a reminder, the legislative elections in the Netherlands took place from March 15 to 17 after the resignation of the former cabinet Rutte on January 15, 2021, claiming political responsibility for a tax scandal over family allowances which wrongly accused of many parents to be fraudsters for claiming custody of children. advantages. Prime Minister Rutte’s VVD party emerged victorious in the March elections with 34 out of 150 seats in the House of Representatives, followed by 24 seats by D66. Together with the CU and the CDA, the new cabinet gathered a majority of 78 seats. The parties jointly reached an agreement on December 13 to form a coalition, at least 299 days after the public elections.

[The new Dutch cabinet that swornin on Monday at the RoyalPalace Noordeinde in The Hague. Image: AP]

Women get parity in the Dutch government.

While Prime Minister Mark Rutte has become the longest-serving leader of the Netherlands, for the first time in the country’s history his cabinet includes at least 10 women politicians out of the top 20 cabinet ministers. One of them is Sigrid Kaag, the new finance minister from D66. Kaag was sworn in by video conference on Monday while in isolation on a positive test for COVID-19, Euro News reported.

(Image: AP / PTI)