Trump’s niece seeks to profit from fraud trial, ex-president’s lawyer says





By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A lawyer for Donald Trump on Tuesday accused the former President’s niece of attempting to take advantage of the last name by suing Trump and his siblings for allegedly defrauding her of a multi-million dollar legacy.

In a hearing in New York state court in Manhattan, attorney James Kiley dismissed Mary Trump’s claim that she learned of the fraud through an investigation by the award-winning New York Times of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize, on Donald Trump’s finances, including his alleged efforts to avoid paying taxes.

Kiley said a 2001 estate settlement from Donald Trump’s father, Fred Trump Sr., made Mary Trump aware of potential claims against her uncles and aunt, and that she waited too long by not suing them not before September 2020.

“She said The New York Times was like the Rosetta Stone,” Kiley said, asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed. “She was getting all of this information (in 2001). All she had to do was look at it.”

Kiley also accused Mary Trump, now a 56-year-old psychologist, of wanting a “second round” with her relatives because of the notoriety of the case.

“Are we kidding ourselves that if the name on this case was not Trump, this case would never have been filed?” he said. “The plaintiff takes advantage of sensationalism and politics to file a complaint that should not go through the front door of the courtroom.”

The case has its roots in the 1981 death of Mary’s father, Fred Trump Jr, Donald Trump’s older brother, who left the then 16-year-old Mary with a profitable real estate portfolio.

Mary Trump claimed https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-trump-mary-trump-lawsuit-idINKCN26F2RV that her uncles Donald and Robert Trump and Aunt Maryanne Trump Barry were supposed to protect her interests but instead steered away from l ‘money, and “kicked it out” by the 2001 regulation.

“Fraud is a secret thing,” said Mary Trump’s attorney, John Quinn. “She did not have the expertise and resources that the Times had, and she had no notice that there had been any fraud.”

Quinn said the defendants were “a long way” from conclusively proving otherwise, meaning the trial should continue.

The defendants have denied the allegations of fraud in the Mary Trump trial.

Judge Robert Reed, overseeing the case, did not say when he will rule.

BESTSELLER

Mary Trump is also being sued by Donald Trump, who accused her, the Times and three journalists in September of having carried out an “insidious conspiracy” to exploit her tax files in order to fill personal blood feuds, to advance political agendas and earn money.

Some of Mary Trump’s allegations about Donald Trump were featured in her 2020 bestseller, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

Gary Freidman, an attorney for Maryanne Trump Barry, attempted at Tuesday’s hearing to turn the book against Mary Trump.

“She writes in her book ‘We Knew Back Then We Were Lied To’,” Freidman said. “It indicates that she had some duty at the time … to look maybe a little further and a little further, not to wait 20 years.”

He also said the 2001 regulations gave the defendants a “broad and general blanket exemption” from Mary Trump’s claims.

Maryanne Trump Barry is a retired federal judge. Robert Trump passed away in August 2020. Kiley also represented Robert Trump’s estate.

Donald Trump and his namesake Trump Organization also face a criminal investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whom State Attorney General Letitia James joined, and a related civil investigation led by James.

Tax evasion is one of the issues examined. Donald Trump has not been charged with any criminal acts.

The cases are Mary L. Trump v Donald J. Trump et al, Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York County, No. 654698/2020, and Donald J. Trump v Mary L. Trump et al in the same court, no. 453299/2021.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Howard Goller)

