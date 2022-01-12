From Mahira Khan to Ali Zafar: Celebs Excited Humayun Saeed To Star In Netflix’s The Crown – Celebrity





Humayun Saeed is already a superstar in Pakistan, with a number of blockbuster shows and films to his name, but now he has the chance to become an international star with his new role in Netflix’s fifth season of The Crown. He will play Dr Hasnat Khan, a surgeon with whom the late Princess Diana had a relationship.

Saeed has been a mom until now, but the news has been officially confirmed by Variety.

Dr Khan was an Anglo-Pakistani cardiac surgeon practicing at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London. He will play alongside Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed.

The Pakistani entertainment industry is applauding the news, and the stars have taken to social media to congratulate the actor on adding another feather to his cap, a year after receiving the pride in the performance.

Actress and style icon Ayesha Omar took to Twitter to call it the “best news ever.” “Wow! So happy for our superstar, and so proud! MashAllah! Can’t wait for this one,” she wrote.

Saeed co-star Meray Paas Tum Ho, Adnan Siddiqui, also congratulated him on the news. “I’m sure you will bring some nuance to the character with your acting,” he said.

RJ Anoushey Ashraf has declared Saeed the “most humble superstar to ever exist,” calling the cast well deserved and well deserved.

Actor Sami Khan retweeted the news with congratulations.

Fakhar-e-Alam said he was very proud of Saeed. “May you continue to shine brighter.”

Actor Osman Khalid Butt and singer Ali Zafar also praised the actor for landing the role in a hit series.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed also shared the news with a congratulatory message for Saeed.

However, some people were not happy with the cast as it was initially assumed that Fawad Khan would play the character of Dr. Khan. Fans shared their disappointment online and actress Sakina Samo agreed with them.

In a now deleted tweet, she said: “I just saw the last photo of Dr Hasnat. Humayun might look like him now, but they show Dr Hasnat from the 90s. I still think Fawad Khan would have been an act class, but alas. “

Samo then responded to a fan who said Saeed had blocked her for something she said. The Dobara actor tweeted that he could block her as well and that she would no longer watch The Crown.

Twitter can be divided over whether Saeed is a perfect fit for the character, but most of the entertainment industry seems happy with the cast. Only time will tell if he does the character justice. The fifth season of The Crown will be released in November and we can’t wait to see what Saeed does for the role. It is high time that we had a Pakistani playing the role of a Pakistani on screen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://images.dawn.com/news/1189202 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos