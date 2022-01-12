Boris Johnson under pressure for ‘bring your own booze’ lockdown party





The latter, if warranted by an internal investigation, would be the most damaging to Mr Johnson’s future to date. His own politicians are showing signs of losing patience after a string of scandals, and polls show Mr Johnson’s Tory Party is falling behind Labor. Mr Johnson and his partner Carrie were among those who gathered with around 40 employees in the Downing Street Garden on May 20, 2020, after the Prime Minister’s Senior Private Secretary Martin Reynolds sent an invitation by e- mail using the pronoun “we,” reported ITV. Mr Johnson’s spokesperson declined to comment on the report. A file photo of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds. Source: PAA At the time, schools were closed to most students, and pubs and restaurants were closed, with strict controls on social mix. Police chased the revelers and people were prevented from saying goodbye in person to dying loved ones. “If the prime minister broke the law, he will resign, right? Labor politician Ben Bradshaw has called on Paymaster General Michael Ellis, who sat alone on the government’s front bench in Parliament, to answer for Mr Johnson. “The Prime Minister is not going anywhere,” Mr Ellis said at Labor taunts. Mr Ellis apologized wholeheartedly for the upset the allegations had caused. Only a handful of Tory politicians attended the debate and few spoke in favor of Mr Johnson. Afzal Khan of Labor, asking if Mr Johnson would apologize to bereaved families for throwing such parties, recounted how his mother died alone in hospital in 2020 as he sat in a car at the outside. “Even overwhelmed by our grief, my family obeyed the rules,” Khan said. A snapshot poll from Savanta ComRes showed 66% believed Mr Johnson should step down, up 12 percentage points from a poll taken in December after the Christmas holiday reports. He said 42% of those who voted for Mr Johnson in 2019 believed he should step down, up 9 points. The pollster polled a weighted sample of 1,040 adults online Tuesday. A YouGov poll of 5,391 people showed a similar increase in the number of those who thought Mr Johnson should step down – rising to 56% on Tuesday from 48% on November 22. Containment parties A senior government official, Sue Gray, is currently investigating allegations of at least five parties held in government departments last year during the lockdown restrictions. Asked about the Downing Street parties’ claims, Mr Johnson told parliament last month that all COVID-19 guidelines were followed, no rules had been broken and there had been no party in Downing Street. Opponents said if Mr Johnson attended a party during a lockdown his position would be in danger as such celebrations would show contempt for the rules. “Did the Prime Minister attend the event in Downing Street Garden on May 20, 2020? Asked Deputy Leader of the opposition Labor Party, Angela Rayner. “If the Prime Minister was there, surely he knew? Read more In recent months Mr Johnson, 57, has come under fire for handling a sordid scandal, awarding lucrative COVID-19 contracts, renovating his Downing Street apartment and a claim he is stepped in to ensure pets were evacuated during the western withdrawal from Afghanistan in August. Read more London Police, who had previously refused to investigate allegations of government officials’ lockdown rallies, said on Monday they were in contact with the Cabinet Office over alleged violations of health protection laws in Downing Street.

