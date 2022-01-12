Judge Could Advance Mary Trump’s Trial Against Donald Trump





Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and his niece Mary Trump clashed in court on Tuesday morning for their first face-to-face dispute over the fallout from the latter’s revealing memoir “Too Much and Never Enough “.

During the roughly two-hour hearing, attorney for those close to Mary Trump, including the former president and his sister Maryanne Trump Barry, a retired federal judge, struggled to persuade a judge in New York to dismiss a lawsuit claiming they had “stolen tens of millions of dollars or so.”

“Lying does not amount to fraud”

Clinical psychologist Mary Trump uses her professional training to portray her Uncle Donald as a narcissist whose family is tired of his delusions. The book also provides the backstory for the New York Times groundbreaking investigation alleging that the 45th President’s vast fortune stems from estate fraud. Mary Trump provided the financial documents for the Times exhibits and says she learned in the process that her uncle and aunt cheated on her over what was owed to her by the patriarch of the family: Fred TrumpSr.

This claim forms the basis of Mary Trump’s lawsuit filed by her lawyer Roberta Kaplan on September 24, 2020.

“Mary’s father and brother, Fred Trump Jr., died in 1981 when Mary was only sixteen,” the 52-page lawsuit says. “Upon her death, Mary inherited valuable minority interests in the family business. Donald, Maryanne and Robert are committed to looking after his interests as trustees. They lied. Rather than protecting Mary’s interests, they devised and implemented a complex ploy to divert funds from her interests, cover up their grudge, and deceive her about the true value of what she had inherited.

Barry’s attorney Gary Freidman has argued the lawsuit should be dismissed because the statute of limitations has expired since the decades-long estate battle. Although Mary Trump claimed the Times newspaper had informed her that she had been a victim of fraud, Freidman argued that she was a “sophisticated” actress represented by a “competent” lawyer.

New York Supreme Court Judge Robert R. Reed noted that Mary Trump put it quite differently, arguing that her lawyer was “compromised.” The complaint describes his lawyer at the time as an “old hand of Trumpworld.”

As for Mary Trump’s sophistication, Reed added, “I have no doubt that she is sophisticated in the realm of psychology,” but that may not have been true in the realm of “property management. “.

Trying to use her book against her, Freidman said Mary Trump wrote that she felt she was lied to during the settlement, but Judge Reed countered that in itself would not suggest evidence that she was warned.

“Lying is not synonymous with fraud,” Reed noted, adding that it was only “an element of fraud.”

Freidman also argued that Mary Trump had signed a broad general release, but the judge noted that several releases had been signed, which the plaintiffs cite as evidence that the releases were not “general”.

“Like the Rosetta Stone”

Former President James Kiley’s attorney denigrated Times investigative journalism throughout the arguments, describing the report as a simple reading of the files provided to them.

“The New York Times was like the Rosetta Stone,” Kiley said, mocking the complainant’s argument. “That’s the thing that lit her up.”

But Kiley claimed, “Nothing was revealed,” arguing that The Times reports showed Mary Trump’s own lack of “due diligence”.

Mary Trump’s attorney, John Quinn, described the 37-page Pulitzer Prize-winning Times investigation as much more sophisticated than Kiley had described it. Part of it unraveled an entity known as All County Building Supply & Maintenance, described in the complaint as a “shell company”.

“It was cover-up, and by definition, cover-up does not give notice of the fraud it is covering up,” Quinn said.

The Times devoted 18 months to an “army of journalists,” describing the program as “extremely complex,” Quinn added.

Claiming that her client’s aunt and uncle had kept her in the dark, Quinn said of Mary Trump: “She was considered a stranger in this family.”

Responding about a year later in a counter-lawsuit, the former president accused his niece and investigative reporters at The Times of engaging in an “insidious plot to obtain confidential and highly sensitive documents that they have. exploited for their own profit and used as a means of falsely legitimizing their media works.

“The actions of the defendants were motivated by a personal vendetta and their desire to gain fame, notoriety, praise and financial windfall and were more aimed at advancing their political agenda,” wrote Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina. Habba.

Mary Trump’s legal team viewed counterclaims as an old example in her uncle’s litigation story.

“The latest ploy of the accused Donald Trump makes it clear that in the absence of progress in this case, he will try to use the justice system to distort the issues, hinder this litigation, punish Mary and engage precisely in the kind of game of which we cautioned. in our previous letter, ”wrote Roberta Kaplan on September 22, 2021.

The counter-suit that pursued Times investigative reporters Susanne Craig, David Barstow and Russell Buettner remains pending in the Dutchess County Supreme Court of New York State.

Mary Trump’s attorney, Ted Boutrous, a prominent First Amendment lawyer who represented her in an earlier lawsuit as well as CNN’s Jim Acosta, described the counter-suit as frivolous and doomed to fail.

[Image via ABC screengrab]

Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/she-was-held-as-an-outsider-mary-trumps-lawyers-tell-judge-ex-president-and-his-sister-covered-up-fraud/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos