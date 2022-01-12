Will have to approach the IMF again if there is no increase in exports: PM Imran – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed fears that the government will have to resort to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) again if the country’s exports do not increase sharply.

He said exports and tax collection were the main drivers of the country’s economy the government was focusing on.

The Prime Minister presented a rosy picture of what he called improving the economy and said all economic indicators showed upward trends despite the legacy economic crisis, the impact of Covid-19 and imported inflation (due to rising food prices on the international market).

Will have to return to the IMF if we do not increase our exports, he said at the inaugural ceremony of the 14th International Chambers Summit 2022 organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Prime Minister claimed that the measures taken by his government to fight the coronavirus and keep businesses open were being followed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. We have not let people die from Covid-19 and blockages, he added.

He said the government is making tremendous efforts to remove obstacles and bottlenecks faced by exporters, investors and businessmen and to boost the export industry. In the past, no attention was paid to those sectors of the economy which are vital for wealth creation. The export sector was stagnant in the past, but the current government provides all the facilities to exporters, he said.

The summit brings together the presidents of more than 54 ordinary chambers, 10 small chambers, 13 women’s chambers and representatives of development partners, the international business community, ministries, government institutions and political parties.

Advocating the government’s decision to present the mini-budget, the prime minister called the introduction of the mini-budget an effort to document the economy. In the total retail market estimated at 11 trillion rupees, only the 3 trillion rupee market was recorded, he said, adding that the government was also working on tax automation.

The Prime Minister insisted on developing a tax culture like the Scandinavian countries which had the highest tax rate and said that record tax revenues of Rs 6 trillion had been collected in Pakistan this year.

He referred to the health card initiative whereby every family could get free medical treatment worth one million rupees. Such health insurance has never been considered in the world, Mr Khan said.

To raise the standard of living of poor segments of society, the government has also launched the Ehsaas program, he said.

The prime minister said the country’s exports reached $ 31 billion for the first time in history and foreign remittances reached $ 32 billion.

He said the expansion of the industry was vital for a country’s economy. In Pakistan, large-scale manufacturing grew by 15 percent. Corporate profits reached Rs 930 billion while private sector levies reached Rs 1,138 billion. Exports of the IT sector registered a 70% increase to around $ 3 billion, the prime minister said while listing the growth of the economy due to pro-business government policies.

The construction sector, he said, was also booming as the agriculture-based rural economy earned 1.1 trillion rupees where 60 to 65 percent of the country’s population resided. The change in their economic situation could be measured from the increase in motorcycle sales, he added.

Prime Minister Khan asserted that Pakistan was always a cheaper country compared to the prices of petroleum products in India and other countries in the region.

The prime minister said the rule of law in a society was essential because in its absence corruption would take on the role of cancer. Corruption is a symptom of the lack of rule of law in a society. Our fight is for the rule of law in Pakistan. It is difficult because of the various cartels and mafias who do not want the rule of law, he said, calling it a jihad against the mafias to ensure the future of the country.

He assured the participants that all public facilities and services would be provided for the establishment of industrial zones along the Rawalpindi ring road (RRR), adding that the RRR project had been delayed due to corruption which altered its alignment.

The Prime Minister also assured that the government would ensure the provision of rental land at affordable prices to create economic zones.

Posted in Dawn, le 12 January 2022

