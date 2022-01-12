2022 Winter Olympics in less than a month, China’s zero Covid policy tested

As The city of Xian in Shaanxi enters the third week of lockdown, many residents of the province never thought they could face another Wuhan-type lockdown. Local authorities claim to have put the Covid-19 under control. But the past three weeks in Xian have been very tense as people have taken to social media to criticize the authorities’ response.

Beijing’s central government is sparing no effort this time around. Criticism of the Wuhan lockdown followed a huge repression on public discourse. But China’s zero-case Covid policy is putting massive pressure on the state bureaucracy.

Xian, a city of 13 million people, was quarantined on December 23 after the discovery of a cluster of Covid cases. Wuhan, by comparison, has a population of 11 million and was taken into custody last year. Xian is not the only city under lockdown. Over one million residents of Yuzhou city and over 5 million residents in Anyang, both located in Henan province, are now under quarantine. About 20 million people are currently in confinement in the provinces of Shaanxi and Henan.

Things were going well in Xian until December. In September, Xian hosted the national games which Xi Jinping himself chaired. Xian is an important tourist hub as the city hosts the legendary terracotta warriors.

Visuals of people lining up to get tested across Xian have been all the rage on Chinese social media since the lockdown began in December. State media machinery attempted to send the message that the pandemic was under control thanks to pictures. A video Health workers seen using a flamethrower to clean a building have circulated on Twitter.

The failings of local officials were blame for the food shortage. Two local officials, Wang Bin, secretary of the Communist Party of the district committee, and his deputy Cui Shiyue, were deleted.

Censored documentation

A local reporter by the name of Jiang Xue wrote a logbook titled Ten Days in Xian which captured his experience under lockdown. The log was quickly censorship on WeChat after people started sharing it and compared Jiangs writing to Fang Fangs diary about the Wuhan lockdown. Jiang previously worked for Caixin and other leading state media.

I wanted to tell him: in this world, no man is an island, the death of any individual is the death of all of us. The virus has not yet claimed any deaths here in Xian, but lives have been lost due to other causes, it seems likely, one of the available paragraphs from Jiang’s diary. read.

Chinese state media shared the stories of expatriates confined to Xian. Xinhua News Agency interviewed Dev Raturi, a prominent Indian restaurateur and actor based in China for 17 years. Raturi has five restaurants in Xian and regularly talks to state media.

The Xian hashtag epidemic has been seen 98 million times on Weibo. The hashtag It’s hard to shop in Xian has been viewed over 300 million times.

The residents of Xian also shared lighter moments while locked in their homes. A Xian resident named Zhang Kai and his two roommates drank 400 bottles of beer in 20 days of confinement. A hashtag about the incident took place on Weibo and was shared by Peoples Daily with the video of 400 bottles lined up at Zhang Kais, saying, reminder: excessive alcohol consumption is harmful to health!

Review in two weeks

The situation is far from under control as new confirmed cases of Covid have been discovered in Tianjin. The proximity to the port city of Beijing, where the 2022 Winter Olympics will take place, has sounded the alarm.

Tuesday the to look for Trend 97 confirmed positive cases in Tianjin were the second most viewed on Baidu, about 5 million times. Another search tendency, Tianjin in Henan faces Omicron, has been viewed over 4.5 million times on Baidu, and was the sixth trend. Tianjin has now reported the first locally transmitted case of Omicron.

Tuesday, Tianjin was moved to the high risk category as mass test across town was underway. The hashtag Tianjin is adjusted to high risk has been viewed over 20 million times on Weibo. Beijing News has confirmed 97 positive cases in Tianjin, of which 49 were transmitted locally.

China’s response to Covid angered neighbors. Vietnam complained that China’s pandemic control mechanism was excessive.

The pandemic prevention measures that Guangxi applies as part of the zero Covid policy, such as stopping operations at border posts or stopping the importation of certain types of fruit, are overdone, according to the Vietnamese ministry Trade noted in a video call.

The Vietnamese ministry complained about the disruption of supply chains due to the control of the pandemic, which has hurt Vietnamese businesses.

With less than a month to go before the Winter Olympics, China’s zero Covid policy will be tested with the arrival of athletes from around the world. Millions of people are also expected to travel across China in the next two weeks leading up to the Chinese New Year on February 1.

The next two weeks will be crucial for controlling the pandemic and the success of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The author is a freelance columnist and journalist. He is currently pursuing an MA in China-focused International Politics at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at the University of London. He was previously a Chinese media reporter for the BBC World Service. He tweets @aadilbrar. Opinions are personal.

