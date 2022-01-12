PM Modi to inaugurate 11 new medical schools in Tamil Nadu today | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate today (January 12, 2022) 11 new government medical colleges across Tamil Nadu and the new campus of the Classical Tamil Central Institute in Chennai. During the virtual event which is due to start at 4 p.m., new medical schools will be established in the following districts: Virudhunagar, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Krishnagiri. These are set at an estimated cost of around Rs 4,000 crore, of which around Rs 2,145 crore has been provided by the Union government and the remainder by the government of Tamil Nadu. The culture of Tamil Nadu is admired worldwide. It is our constant effort to preserve and celebrate this culture. In this context, a new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil will also be inaugurated tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/87daGizJFO Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2022 “The establishment of these medical schools is in line with the prime minister’s constant efforts to promote affordable medical education and improve health infrastructure in all regions of the country,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. The new medical schools, with a cumulative capacity of 1,450 seats, are being created under the center-sponsored program of “establishing new medical schools attached to an existing district / referral hospital” . Under this program, medical schools are established in districts that do not have a public medical school or a private medical school. New campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil The new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai is being constructed at a cost of Rs 24 crore and is fully funded by the Union government. The new campus is equipped with a spacious library, an e-library, seminar rooms and a multimedia room. The CICT, which until now operated from a rented building, will now operate from a new three-story campus. “The establishment of a new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to protect and preserve Indian heritage and promote classical languages,” PMO said. An autonomous body under the Union’s Ministry of Education, the CICT contributes to the promotion of classical Tamil by carrying out research activities in order to establish the age and uniqueness of the Tamil language. The institute’s library has a rich collection of over 45,000 ancient Tamil books. It also aims to translate and publish Thirukkural in various Indian languages ​​as well as 100 foreign languages. PM Modi today inaugurates the 25th National Youth Festival Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to inaugurate the 25th National Youth Festival at 11 a.m. in Pondicherry by videoconference. The day, in particular, is the anniversary of the birth of Swami Vivekananda and is observed as National Youth Day. During the event, the Prime Minister will unveil selected essays on “Mere Sapno ka Bharat” and “Unsung Heroes of Indian Freedom Movement”. These essays were selected from submissions of more than 1 lakh from young people on the two themes. Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate a technology center of the Ministry of MSMEs, established in Pondicherry with an investment of around Rs 122 crore. This Technology Center will be able to train around 6,400 trainees each year. In the same program, a technology center of the Ministry of MSMEs will also be inaugurated which will stimulate the development of skills among young people. The Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam, a modern auditorium with an open-air theater will also be inaugurated. pic.twitter.com/ImNdgsvbP8 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2022 PM Modi will also inaugurate the “Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam” – an auditorium with open-air theater, built by the government of Pondicherry at a cost of around Rs 23 crore. It would mainly be used for educational purposes and can accommodate over 1,000 people. Live

