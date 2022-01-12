Boris Johnson slammed for another party amid COVID lockdown

BoJo lost even more mojo.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to have spent much of the COVID-19 lockdown throwing or attending parties that were against the rules he himself imposed. There was the garden rally in May 2020, which Johnson said was a work affair. There was the Christmas party in December of the same year, during which Johnson held a quiz in a pub. Now reports have revealed that the Prime Minister flouting the restrictions attended a take-out liquor garden rally at 10 Downing Street, also in May 2020, days before the first set of strict lockdown rules were lifted. UK (and weeks after Johnson’s serious fight with COVID).

The UK ITV network reports that Johnson’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, sent an invitation to more than 100 staff at 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister’s residence. After what has been an incredibly busy time, it would be nice to make the most of the good weather and have a socially aloof drink in Garden No.10 tonight, he wrote. Join us from 6 p.m. and bring your own alcohol!

Witnesses told the BBC that Johnson and his wife, Carrie Symonds, were among the 30 or so in attendance. Johnson, who remained out of sight on Tuesday, has neither confirmed nor denied his presence there. News of the party’s existence was first revealed by Dominic Cummings, the Brexit architect and former Johnson ally who has turned against his former boss in a dramatic way.

The party was perhaps a low-risk situation given its outdoor location, but it took place during the first wave of nationwide lockdowns in the UK, which clearly banned such gatherings . (In contrast, Donald Trump held a interior rally in Oklahoma the following month.) ITV notes that then Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden informed the British public just an hour before the fall of the shindig that you can meet someone outside your home in a outdoor public place on condition of staying two meters from each other.

The latest revelation that comes amid other Johnson scandals, and weeks after new COVID restrictions resulted in massive defections from his own party, has left the already beleaguered Prime Minister facing even more public outrage and danger Politics. It might even get him into legal trouble; the metropolitan police noted he was investigating numerous reports of alleged violations of the health protection regulations at Downing Street on May 20, 2020, although the force was accused of waiving serious investigations into the powerful.

Labor leader Keir Starmer and a slew of other lawmakers in his party have let Johnson have him.

Boris Johnson, your deviations and distractions are nonsense. Not only did you know the parties in Downing Street, you attended them. Stop lying to the British public. It’s time to finally put things in perspective. – Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 11, 2022

On the Parliament floor on Tuesday afternoon, a member of the Northern Ireland-based Democratic Union Party recounted how his mother-in-law died with no one by her side, pointing to Johnson’s hypocrisy.

DUP MP Jim Shannon collapses in the House of Commons as he describes how his mother-in-law died alone pic.twitter.com/9ZYY0sow99 – Rachel Wearmouth (@REWearmouth) January 11, 2022

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon called on Johnson to resign, as did Douglas Ross, the leader of the Conservatives in Scotland.

But the prime minister is not going anywhere, the treasurer general of the government, Michael Ellis, told reporters Tuesday.

He may not be, but he has serious political problems. Multiple polls show that a good majority of Britons want him excluded.

YouGov / Sky News poll Do you think Boris Johnson should step down as Prime Minister 56% are expected to resign

27% Should stay in role

17% Don’t know 5,931 GB of adults surveyed today, January 11 – Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) January 11, 2022

Regarding yesterday’s revelations, the Prime Minister … Should resign: 66%

Must not resign: 24% Going through @SavantaComRes, Jan 11 – Britain elects (@BritainElects) January 11, 2022

Presumably, enjoying the good weather a year and a half ago wasn’t worth all of that. But maybe if he is ousted from 10 Downing Street, Johnson can indulge in what seems to be his true passion: nibbling on light snacks and sipping a cocktail while ignoring the law.