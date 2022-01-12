Politics
Boris Johnson slammed for another party amid COVID lockdown
BoJo lost even more mojo.
Photo: Léon Neal / Getty Images
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to have spent much of the COVID-19 lockdown throwing or attending parties that were against the rules he himself imposed. There was the garden rally in May 2020, which Johnson said was a work affair. There was the Christmas party in December of the same year, during which Johnson held a quiz in a pub. Now reports have revealed that the Prime Minister flouting the restrictions attended a take-out liquor garden rally at 10 Downing Street, also in May 2020, days before the first set of strict lockdown rules were lifted. UK (and weeks after Johnson’s serious fight with COVID).
The UK ITV network reports that Johnson’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, sent an invitation to more than 100 staff at 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister’s residence. After what has been an incredibly busy time, it would be nice to make the most of the good weather and have a socially aloof drink in Garden No.10 tonight, he wrote. Join us from 6 p.m. and bring your own alcohol!
Witnesses told the BBC that Johnson and his wife, Carrie Symonds, were among the 30 or so in attendance. Johnson, who remained out of sight on Tuesday, has neither confirmed nor denied his presence there. News of the party’s existence was first revealed by Dominic Cummings, the Brexit architect and former Johnson ally who has turned against his former boss in a dramatic way.
The party was perhaps a low-risk situation given its outdoor location, but it took place during the first wave of nationwide lockdowns in the UK, which clearly banned such gatherings . (In contrast, Donald Trump held a interior rally in Oklahoma the following month.) ITV notes that then Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden informed the British public just an hour before the fall of the shindig that you can meet someone outside your home in a outdoor public place on condition of staying two meters from each other.
The latest revelation that comes amid other Johnson scandals, and weeks after new COVID restrictions resulted in massive defections from his own party, has left the already beleaguered Prime Minister facing even more public outrage and danger Politics. It might even get him into legal trouble; the metropolitan police noted he was investigating numerous reports of alleged violations of the health protection regulations at Downing Street on May 20, 2020, although the force was accused of waiving serious investigations into the powerful.
Labor leader Keir Starmer and a slew of other lawmakers in his party have let Johnson have him.
On the Parliament floor on Tuesday afternoon, a member of the Northern Ireland-based Democratic Union Party recounted how his mother-in-law died with no one by her side, pointing to Johnson’s hypocrisy.
Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon called on Johnson to resign, as did Douglas Ross, the leader of the Conservatives in Scotland.
But the prime minister is not going anywhere, the treasurer general of the government, Michael Ellis, told reporters Tuesday.
He may not be, but he has serious political problems. Multiple polls show that a good majority of Britons want him excluded.
Presumably, enjoying the good weather a year and a half ago wasn’t worth all of that. But maybe if he is ousted from 10 Downing Street, Johnson can indulge in what seems to be his true passion: nibbling on light snacks and sipping a cocktail while ignoring the law.
Sources
2/ https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2022/01/boris-johnson-blasted-for-another-party-amid-covid-lockdown.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]