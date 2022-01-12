Trump news today: Breaking news as Capitol Hill riot committee subpoena former speechwriter and Don Jr advisers





Fox News host says Trump must ‘learn to lose’

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization have asked a federal judge to bar the office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James from investigating them or ordering them to stop. withdraw from any investigation of the real estate company.

The twice-indicted ex-president sued Ms James last month in hopes of stopping a long-standing investigation into whether he or his company broke New York tax laws.

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York, claims Ms James’ efforts are in no way related to legitimate law enforcement objectives, but are simply an effort thinly veiled to publicly slander Trump and his associates.

Meanwhile, the second son of the single-term president, Eric Trump, lashed out at Ms James, claiming her investigation was unconstitutional.

The young Trump made the incorrect statements during an appearance on Fox News ‘Sean Hannitys show in which he claimed that Ms Jamess’ investigation into whether her family business had violated New York tax laws was aimed at prevent his father from running for president in 2024 and is tantamount to effectively handing that election over to President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, US Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota said he stands by his comments that Mr. Trump lost the 2020 election, after Trump called his fellow Republican an idiot for his comments.

Mr Rounds said he was disappointed but not surprised by Mr Trump’s attack.

Key PointsView last update 1641963404 Mary Trump Interview: From 2024 Predictions to Donald’s Psychological Deterioration

ICYMI: Mary Trump, a former graduate instructor who has taught courses in trauma, psychopathology and developmental psychology and has a doctorate in clinical psychology, talks to Andrew Feinberg.

Graeme MassieJanuary 12, 2022 04:56

Trumps Arizona rally features long list of election deniers

ICYMI: The one-term presidents ‘rally in Arizona on Saturday will feature a long list of election deniers, including Kari Lake, whom Mr Trump has endorsed as governor and who says she would not have certified Joe Bidens’ victory if she had been in office.

Also in attendance are Arizona officials Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and Debbie Lesko, who all opposed the certification of Mr Bidens’ win on January 6.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who says he spent $ 25 million trying to reverse Mr Trump’s defeat is also expected to attend.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Graeme MassieJanuary 12, 2022 03:58

Eric Trump lashes out at New York’s top prosecutor in off-balance Fox News rant

ICYMI: Trump Organization Executive Vice President Eric Trump has attacked New York Attorney General Letitia Jamess, who is investigating her family’s eponymous company, saying it is unconstitutional that his office is suing his father, former President Donald Trump, who was indicted twice.

Andrew Feinberg has more.

Graeme MassieJanuary 12, 2022 03:02

1641952904 Trump asks court to bar New York attorney general from investigating him

ICYMI: Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and his eponymous real estate company have asked federal judge to bar New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ office from investigating them or him order to withdraw from any investigation into the Trump organization.

Andrew Feinberg has the story.

Graeme MassieJanuary 12, 2022 02:01

1641943724 Georgia DA to announce in coming months if Trump will face charges

A Georgia prosecutor said a decision would be made soon on whether to file a complaint against former President Donald Trump for his alleged pressure on state officials to overturn the 2020 presidential election result .

Tom Fenton has the story.

Graeme MassieJanuary 11, 2022 23:28

Trump hangs up in NPR interview, reporter says

Donald Trump couldn’t finish his last interview, with NPR reporter Steve Inskeep.

For about six years, I’ve been asking Donald Trump for an interview. That never happened until the former president came online today. Tomorrow on Morning Edition, listen carefully to what he said, until he hung up on me, Inskeep tweeted Tuesday.

Graeme MassieJanuary 11, 2022 11:15 PM

Mary Trumps’ attorneys defend fraud case against Donald Trump and his aunt in court hearing

A New York state judge appeared skeptical of arguments put forward by lawyers for Donald Trump and his sister Maryanne Trump Barry to dismiss the lawsuit of their niece Mary Trumps seeking damages and compensation for the allegedly defrauding millions of dollars in real estate interest from his deceased grandfather’s estate.

Andrew Feinberg has the story.

Graeme MassieJanuary 11, 2022 10:51 PM

1641939685 Capitol Riot Committee subpoena former Trump speechwriter and Donald Trump Jr advisers

The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurgency issued subpoenas for documents and testimony from two associates of Donald Trump Jr. and a former White House speechwriter who allegedly helped draft the speech by former President Donald Trumps on the day of the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814.

Andrew Feinberg has the story.

Graeme MassieJanuary 11, 2022 10:21 PM

1641937781 Biden shoots Trump for voting rights

Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a franchise speech in Atlanta, Georgia, and criticized Republicans for blocking legislation to secure democracy.

The goal of the former president and his allies is to deny the right to vote to anyone who votes against them. This is the kind of power you see in a totalitarian state, not in a democracy. Today we call on Congress to act to defend your right to vote and our democracy, Biden said on Twitter.

Graeme MassieJanuary 11, 2022 9:49 PM

1641929324 Trump’s Lawyers Claim Immunity, Want Jan 6 Lawsuits Dismissed

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and his associates argued on Monday that the inflammatory statements by Trump and others on January 6 before the Capitol riot were protected speeches and consistent with their official duties.

Graeme MassieJanuary 11, 2022 19:28

