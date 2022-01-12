Top Republicans Rise For Rounds After Trump Attack: He “Told The Truth”





“I think Senator Rounds spoke the truth about what happened in the 2020 election,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told CNN on Tuesday. “And I agree with him.

The back-and-forth is the latest sign that many Republicans – especially in the Senate – are eager to move past the former president’s obsession with the 2020 election and instead focus on more fertile ground: the Biden agenda and their efforts to take both houses of Congress in 2022.

Yet Trump continues to hang over the party given his outsized influence on the base, his tight hold over House Republicans, and his ability to draw attention to his lies and plots about the outcome of the 2020 election. has raised concerns among senior Republicans that his election claims could reduce GOP voter turnout in the fall, which a number of senators blame for costing them both Georgia Senate seats – and the majority – last January.

The latest explosion came this weekend after Rounds said any voting “irregularities” in 2020 would not have changed the race outcome.

“The election was fair, as fair as we’ve seen it. We just didn’t win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Rounds told ABC News.

The fact-based comment prompted the former president to criticize, who called the rounds “foolish” and “ineffective” and vowed to “never” support the rounds for re-election, although he no longer face voters before 2026.

“Is he crazy or just stupid?” Trump said in a statement.

Rounds, who has a low-key and genial demeanor and is well regarded by his colleagues, maintained his comments – and said he was “disappointed but not surprised” by Trump’s statement. Rounds told CNN on Tuesday that Republicans need to tell voters the truth about 2020 so they can have confidence in the results of free and fair elections in 2022 and beyond.

“No one is looking for confrontations,” Rounds said, defending his point. “What we’re looking for is to be able to provide good information in a timely manner, but to be seen to be responsible and honest. I think that’s what the American people deserve. And I think it is. what a lot of us want to do. We are not looking to fight. What we are looking for is to say here are the facts, and they are not going to change. ”

Rounds added: “Why are we having this discussion today? I think because we are getting closer and closer to 2022, where we want people to come out and vote. We want them to have confidence in the electoral process. We want them to feel that they are part of it and that their vote really matters. ”

Even some of Trump’s allies came to Rounds’ defense on Tuesday.

“I have always said that I agreed that the election was not stolen – at least insofar as it was illegal theft,” said Senator Kevin Cramer, a Republican from North Dakota who argued Democrats took advantage of the relaxation of voting rules during the pandemic. “I evolved a long time ago, and most members of Congress did, including Mike.”

Other Republicans have said it is time to focus on something other than 2020.

“I say to my colleague, welcome to the club,” said Sen. John Thune, the main Republican of South Dakota, of Trump’s attack on the rounds – something he himself endured in the past. “I don’t think re-contenting or rehashing the past is a winning strategy. If we’re going to be in the majority in 2023, we’ve got to come out and articulate what we’re going to do about the future. Americans are going to live and things are going to happen. they’re going to worry about economic issues, national security issues. ”

Many Republicans were angry at the personal nature of Trump’s attacks on Rounds, who lost his wife in November following a battle with cancer.

“I am very unhappy with anyone who calls Mike Rounds a jerk,” said Senator Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican from West Virginia. “Because he’s one of the nicest, kindest, sincere members we have.”

Still, some Republicans wanted to stay on top of the fray.

“Nothing to add to what’s already there,” said Sen. John Barrasso, Republican of Wyoming and GOP leadership, when asked about the episode.

CNN’s Ted Barrett, Morgan Rimmer and Lauren Fox contributed to this report.

