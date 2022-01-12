PM Modi to inaugurate 11 new medical schools in Tamil Nadu today, CICT’s new campus also on the cards | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate up to 11 new government medical schools and the new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Tamil Nadu. Medical schools will be inaugurated across the southern state while the new campus of the central institute will be opened in the capital Chennai. The inauguration event will take place at 4 p.m. via videoconference, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Speaking to Twitter on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi said the new medical schools will increase health infrastructure and ensure affordable health care for the people of Tamil Nadu. The culture of Tamil Nadu is admired worldwide. It is our constant effort to preserve and celebrate this culture. In this context, a new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil will also be inaugurated tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/87daGizJFO – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2022 The colleges were built at an estimated cost of nearly 4000 crore, of which approximately 2,415 crore was donated by the Union government while the remainder was provided by the state. The 11 districts where medical institutes have been established are Nilgiris, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram, Krishnagiri, Tiruppur and Virudhunagar. There will be a cumulative capacity of 1,450 places in the 11 new medical schools. The institutes were created as part of the establishment by the Center of new medical schools attached to the existing district / referral hospital program. Within this framework, medical faculties are created in districts without government or private medical faculties. Read also | PM Modi will participate today in the 25th National Youth Festival in Pondicherry Meanwhile, the new CICT campus was fully funded by the central government and built at a cost of 24 crores. It has three floors and is equipped with a spacious library, seminar rooms, a multimedia room and an e-library. According to a statement from the PMO, the new campus was built in line with PM Modi’s vision to protect and preserve Indian heritage and promote classical languages. Shedding some light on how CICT works, the statement further stated that it promotes classical Tamil by carrying out research activities to establish the antiquity and uniqueness of the Tamil language. The institute has a huge collection of over 45,000 ancient books in Tamil and also offers its students scholarship among others. The new campus will provide an efficient working environment for the institute in its quest to promote classical Tamil across the world, the PMO statement added. The CICT has so far operated in a rented building.

