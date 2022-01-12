Beijing Olympics shine light on strained US-China relationship

This article was first published in the State of the Faith Newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox every Monday evening.



Hours after securing a spot at the Winter Olympics in the next few months, American skater Timothy LeDuc reflected on the dark cloud hanging over the 2022 Games.

It is horrific human rights violations that are happening. And it can seem very helpless when you read these things, because you think, what can I do? LeDuc said on Sunday, referring to allegations of mistreatment by China of Muslim citizens.

LeDucs’ statement is remarkable not because of its content, but because it happened. Faced with similar questions about human rights and the Beijing Winter Games, most Olympians tiptoed the topic, according to USA today.

United States government officials, on the other hand, are tackling the problem head-on. President Joe Biden announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics and Congress last month pass a law which blocks the importation of certain Chinese products due to human rights concerns.

Both measures were primarily motivated by the Chinese government’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims, an ethnic and religious minority group based in the Xinjiang region. In recent years, officials have would have sent hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs to re-education or forced labor camps due to the government’s belief that they pose a threat to the country.

You can’t help but talk about China when you talk about religious persecution. They are the main catalyst for human rights abuses around the world, said Sam Brownback, who served as United States Ambassador for International Religious Freedom under President Donald Trump, at an event on Jan.5. jointly by the Religious Freedom Institute and The Catholic. University of America.

The new law, which was passed with bipartisan support, bans imports from Xinjiang that were made with forced labor. It builds on the Trump administration’s efforts to exert economic pressure against the Chinese government.

Now you have successive generations of administrations aggressively attacking China, Brownback said.

But what the US government does not have is the full support of the business community. Leading companies forge ahead with development plans in Xinjiang even as U.S. officials call for disengagement, as Omar Suleiman pointed out in a recent column for Information service on religion.

For example, Elon Musk recently announced a new Tesla showroom in Xinjiang, sparking an outcry from human rights activists.

No American company should do business in an area that is the focal point of a campaign of genocide targeting a religious and ethnic minority, Ibrahim Hooper, national communications director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said in a statement. .

It is not yet clear whether companies like Tesla will face a decline in the share of everyday consumers. As Phelim Kline noted in a recent article for Politics, some companies, including the corporate sponsors of the Beijing Olympics, seem convinced that ordinary Americans do not know enough or care enough about the plight of Uyghur Muslims to boycott or otherwise punish companies that continue to partner with China.

Companies supporting the Beijing 2022 Olympics are betting Americans don’t care. They are betting that despite a months-long campaign by US lawmakers and activists to try to leverage sponsorships to lobby against Chinese government human rights violations, their brands will escape reputational damage, Kline wrote. .

Fresh from the press

What does the army owe to religious opponents of vaccination mandates?

End of the week: replanting of churches

Church attendance and membership are declining across the country, and as a result, a wide variety of denominations are facing rapidly shrinking congregations. Amid this trend, religious leaders are trying to figure out what to do with declining churches. They can ask the faithful to partner with another congregation, allow the church to die quietly, or take a more radical course.

Bob Smietana at Information service on religion recently wrote about a group of churches that chose this third option and partnered with ministers specializing in launching new communities to replant their congregation. Although this process differs a bit from place to place, the main goal is to rejuvenate the dying church by launching new initiatives and attracting new members.

The idea is to provide resources and new energy to an old congregation, rather than shutting down the church and starting over, Smietana wrote.

What I’m reading …

As the country continues to grapple with the legacy of the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol, a group of academics from the Smithsonian National Museum of American History and the Department of Religious Studies at the University of ‘Alabama released a project that will help Americans understand the role of religions on this day. Title Uncivil religion, it presents essays and photographs exploring the interest of protesters and the expression of their personal faith.

Religious smartphone apps won more than users in 2021; they also saw an increase venture capital financing. Over the past year, investors have invested around $ 175 million in software companies developing spirituality tools for smartphones, betting big that tech startups can find a way to cash in on prayer, daily devotion. , meditating on the scriptures and reading the Bible, reports Christianity Today.

Tips

I attended a conference at the University of Notre Dame last month that aimed to revisit and tackle some of the most controversial events of 2020: the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the gunfire protests policemen against black Americans and the presidential election. (Last month I wrote about the presentation I gave on what I regret about my early pandemic coverage.) The video of the public event organized at the end of the conference is now available online.

I’m so used to speaking and typing the full name of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that I forget it’s not on the tip of the tongue of most Americans. A recent episode of Jeopardy! reminded me of that fact.