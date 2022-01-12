Eric Trump can’t stop, won’t stop fighting for Trump Alive’s dumbest title





One of the biggest drawbacks of the 21st century was the idea, invented from scratch by the producers of The Apprentice, that Donald Trump was a brilliant businessman. Indeed, his time in the White House revealed that not only was he neither a brilliant businessman nor a period of genius, but he was, in fact, put simply, a big fucking jerk. Obviously, the supporting examples are too numerous to mention, but a brief overview includes his recommendation that people inject themselves with a household cleaner into their veins; his suggestion that we stop hurricanes by dropping nuclear bombs on them; his decision to look straight at a solar eclipse without goggles; and his belief that one can contract cancer from the noise of windmills.

Unfortunately for the children he produced, stupidity seems to be a dominant trait. Thanks to their insistence on putting themselves in the spotlight, we know her three oldest children aren’t the brightest light bulbs either. Robert Mueller has said Donald Trump Jr. is too stupid to get along. Ivanka Trump would have thought and could not be convinced otherwise that libertarian and liberal were the same thing. And Eric Trump, well … let him speak for himself.

Sean, she said literally on video… I’m going to take office every day, I’m going to sue Trump, then I’m going to go home, Eric complained to Sean Hannity on Monday night, referring to the attorney general of New York Letitia James, who is investigating the Trump Organization. In other words, she ran on the campaign promise to sue my dad because she didn’t believe in his political party, because she didn’t like us, because the people in Washington, DC, told her to. To do. It violates the Constitution, it’s unethical, it’s wrong, and you don’t need to take it away from me. I mean, listen to the dozens of videos where, I’m gonna get him, I’m gonna have his kids, I’m gonna shoot him, he’s gonna know my name personally, he’s gonna know Tish James, I’m gonna follow his money. This is what you expect from Russia, this is what you expect from Venezuela. It’s a third-rate thing.

For those of you who stay at home, it really isn’t a violation of the Constitution for a prosecutor to investigate someone and their business, especially a business in which there is already a lot of evidence. ‘alleged wrongdoing. (Also, someone wasn’t particularly worried about what the Constitution had to say when trying to convince their vice president to overturn the results of a free and fair election.) Of course, he didn’t It’s not at all surprising that the ex-president’s son does. get to the bottom of it and say something ridiculous about Jamess’ investigation, considering (1) the part on the Trumps not being very bright, and (2) they are clearly a little concerned about the investigation .

Last week, for example, an attorney for Ivanka and Don Jr. indicated in a court file that neither of them would cooperate with James’ subpoenas, and on Monday Trump asked a federal judge to ‘halt the investigation, which examines whether the Trump organization inflated the value of its assets when it tried to lure lenders and deflated the same when paying taxes. Letitia James has shown shocking disrespect for her prosecution ethics and has regularly exploited her position to slander the former president by turning an unfounded investigation into a public spectacle, the Trump motion said, clearly unwritten by the ex. – barely understandable chair. In doing so, she exposed the vindictive and selfish nature of her actions. A lawyer representing Trump later appeared on TV calling James a sick person, which we have to assume was a line she received from her client.

