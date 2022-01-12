Boris Johnson will face the House of Commons under intense pressure to ‘bring your own booze’ | Politics News

Boris Johnson will face the House of Commons later amid intense pressure from Tory MPs and Tory donors – and in the face of public anger – to answer questions about a ‘Bring your own booze’ event in Downing Street during the first COVID lockdown.

The prime minister, who has so far avoided questions about the new allegations of an anti-containment party in Number 10, will appear before MPs from noon in what is expected to be one of the most important moments of his political life in the House of Commons.

Conservative MPs have openly speculated on Mr Johnson’s resignation if it turns out that he has violated the strict coronavirus rules at the height of the UK’s first national lockdown.

And Tories and opposition MPs are demanding that the Prime Minister confirm whether or not he attended a drink in Downing Street Garden on May 20, 2020.

"Crucial" for the Prime Minister to reveal if he attended the party



Sky News includes Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie were among around 40 people present during the event at the height of the UK’s first national lockdown.

So far, the Prime Minister and No. 10 officials have declined to comment on the May 20 event because senior official Sue Gray is continuing her investigation into multiple allegations of coronavirus rule violations in Downing Street.

Mr Johnson dodged a House of Commons appearance on Tuesday to answer questions about the new “partygate” allegations and instead sent a junior minister to confront MPs.

But there have been growing demands for the prime minister to give a full account of the May 20 event, which turns out to have been organized by one of his key aides.

Answer by “yes or no” to the work request

Labor will attempt to use Mr Johnson’s appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday noon to extract a ‘yes or no’ answer to his presence at the May 20 event.

Deputy party leader Angela Rayner said: “Boris Johnson must stop wasting everyone’s time and treating the British public like a jerk.

“He can no longer hide. He must finally speak the truth and answer the question: Did he break the lockdown rules he ordered us to follow. Yes or no?”

Last week Ms Rayner deputized for Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs after the Labor leader tested positive for COVID for the second time.

But Sir Keir could return to the Commons shipping box if, under new coronavirus guidelines, he provides the second of two negative side-flow results, taken 24 hours apart on Wednesday morning.

Picture:

The PM joins the 'clap for carers' on May 21, 2020 – the day after event number 10 'bring your own booze'



Conservatives want answers too

There is also serious pressure from Mr Johnson’s own party to explain the May 20 event at PMQs, with some Tory MPs seeing the PM’s responses as crucial to his chances of political survival.

Douglas Ross, MP for Moray and leader of the Scottish Tories, described himself as “furious” over the new allegations and told Sky News that Mr Johnson must “fix this now”.

He also insisted that Mr Johnson should resign as Prime Minister if it turns out he has violated COVID regulations or misled Parliament on the ‘partygate’ line.

Robbie Moore, Tory MP for Keighley, said he was “furious” by the emergence of an email from Martin Reynolds, Mr Johnson’s top private secretary, urging No. 10 staff to “take advantage of the maximum fine weather “with” some socially distant drinks “on May 20.

At the time, the British had only recently been allowed to meet someone from another household outside as long as they stayed two meters apart. Mixing with several households was still prohibited.

Mr Moore said answers were “needed quickly”, while Plymouth Moor View MP Johnny Mercer called the new row “humiliating” in a public apology to a voter.

I am sorry. It’s demeaning and doesn’t reflect the majority of my colleagues who * at least * try to lead by example. Thank you for your sacrifice and the work of your wife. I will always represent you first and foremost. https://t.co/wkzvzP4K7s – Johnny Mercer (@JohnnyMercerUK) January 11, 2022

PM “should consider his position”

In his own responses to angry voters, Romsey and Southampton North MP Caroline Nokes wrote: Downing Street prevailed. “

Derek Thomas, Tory MP for West Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, warned that if Ms Gray’s investigation or the Metropolitan Police revealed that ‘the alleged activities were illegal and the Prime Minister knew or was involved then I think ‘he should consider his position “.

Poole MP Sir Robert Syms posted on Twitter on Tuesday evening: “I agree that these are serious allegations and I hope we get a full explanation from the Prime Minister tomorrow!”

There was also anger among Tory donors, with Phones4U founder John Caudwell telling the PM: ‘Sort it out, Boris, or sit aside and let someone else fix it so that the Conservatives are not destroyed in the next election. “

The tears of a deputy during the debate on party no.10



Polls suggest the public is turning against the Prime Minister

On Tuesday, two opinion polls suggested the public was turning against the prime minister.

A YouGov poll showed 56% of those polled believed Mr Johnson should step down over new “partygate” allegations, with 27% saying he should stay.

And a study by Savanta ComRes found that 66% of UK adults believe he should step down as Prime Minister, with 24% saying he should stay.

Mr Johnson is also facing the wrath of families of COVID victims, with Hannah Brady – whose father died of coronavirus in May 2020 – writing to the Prime Minister to tell him it was’ just a question of decency and respect ”for him to provide answers.