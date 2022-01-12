Somalis attacked in Turkey amid anti-immigrant sentiments









ANI |

Update: January 12, 2022 11:13 IS

Ankara [Turkey], Jan. 12 (ANI): For years, Somalis have contributed significantly to the Turkish economy, but now the group’s prosperity has become the target of abuse in Turkey, where anti-immigrant sentiments are on the rise.

According to the Canada-based international think tank, the International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS), Turkey is an opportunistic country with its own agenda focused on geoeconomics and geopolitics. Instead of facilitating Somalia’s development, Turkey has used state-sponsored companies to exploit its assets, all under a development trap disguised as religion.

Ten years ago, in 2011, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan landed in Mogadishu amid the devastation of one of the worst famines in Somalia’s history.

Meanwhile, his announcement of grandiose projects like launching Turkish Airlines flights to the Somali capital, renovating a hospital and opening Turkey’s largest embassy in Africa in Somalia had shown that the mission of the Turkey went far beyond aid and that Ankara was an alternative to Somalia’s traditional donors. The historic visit won Erdogan much praise across Somalia.

A decade later, Somalis are beginning to realize that Turkey has gone from friend to foe, from business partner to trade protectionist, from state builder to outright despoiler, IFFRAS reported.

Somalis own various shops and consultancies in Ankara. Somali restaurants, barbers, markets and hairdressers can also be seen in different streets of the capital.

Until recently, the pro-Turkish government media were gaga over the contribution of Somali entrepreneurs to the Turkish economy. However, in recent times the prosperity of a Somali-dominated neighborhood has become a target of abuse in Turkey. In April 2021, a right-wing newspaper known for its anti-immigrant coverage, featured this area in a report and put it on the nation’s radar. Under the headline “Ankara’s hub has become Somalia,” the report says businessmen and asylum seekers from this East African country have completely transformed two streets in Kizilay “into their own country ”.

Since then, plainclothes police have started making frequent visits to Somali-owned businesses, carrying out sporadic identity checks and harassing customers, IFFRAS reported.

In September 2021, in an incident that shocked the neighborhood, police arrested and issued eviction orders to several Somali business owners in the region, forcing them to sell their businesses or shut them down altogether.

In a shocking incident, shop signs containing the name “Somalia” or the Somali phrases were forcibly dismantled or replaced with Turkish names, for example Somali Sofrasi became Guzelyurt Sofrasi.

Somalis and traders claimed that the signs had been changed under pressure from security officers, while security officers said such transactions were carried out by the municipality and that they had no information about it. , reported IFFRAS.

According to eyewitnesses, Somalis taking to the streets are forcibly taken to the police station for reasons such as asking for an identity, and released after being held in waiting for hours. Somali customers no longer feel safe taking to the streets because of these practices.

This recent experience made them worried about their future. Somali affairs have suffered. People no longer want to come to their stores.

A source, familiar with the thinking of the police, said that the local authorities especially did not want Somalis and their businesses to be visible in the heart of Ankara. Xenophobia is skyrocketing in Turkey and the police don’t want Somalis in Kizilay. They just want Somalis to be invisible in the heart of the city, IFFRAS reported. (ANI)

