Xi’s Party School Conference Highlights Historic Confidence in CCP __ (cctv.com)

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) – Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Tuesday called for efforts to deepen the examination, study, education and promotion of history of the CCP in order to better understand and make good use of the Party’s historical experience over the past century.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at the opening of a study session at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, which was attended by provincial and ministerial officials. .

The study session aimed to advance learning and understanding of the resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century, adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, a noted Mr. Xi.

He urged efforts to uphold the great founding spirit of the Party, strengthen historical confidence, promote unity and solidarity, strengthen the fighting spirit and motivate the whole Party, as well as the Chinese people. of all ethnic groups, to work tirelessly to achieve the Second Centenary Goal.

The opening was chaired by Li Keqiang, in the presence of Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. Vice President Wang Qishan also attended the event.

MARXISM IN THE CHINESE CONTEXT

The resolution comprehensively reviewed the achievements in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the time through the Party’s efforts over the past century, Xi said.

“Marxist theory is not a dogma, but a guide to action; it must evolve with the evolution of the practice, ”Xi said.

China is experiencing the biggest and most unique practical innovation in human history, Xi said, adding that the formidable tasks of reform, development and stability, as well as the problems, risks , the challenges and tests for the governance of the country, are all unprecedented. .

Xi called for efforts to better appreciate the underlying trend of the time, better coordinate the maintenance and development of Marxism, and continue to adapt the basic principles of Marxism to the specific realities of China and its beautiful culture. traditional.

CONTRADICTIONS AND TASKS

The emphasis on analyzing and summarizing the Party’s understanding and understanding of the main contradictions Chinese society faces and key tasks over the past century is an important part of the resolution adopted in the session. plenary, Xi noted.

Xi emphasized having a holistic understanding of the issues while prioritizing the main and key aspects of the issues.

He also emphasized the approach of making inroads in key areas in order to achieve comprehensive economic and social development.

STRATEGIC THINKING

The resolution examined in detail how the Party has consistently come up with sound strategies and policies over the past century, Xi noted.

Stressing the importance of improving strategic thinking, Xi called for efforts to maintain a firm resolve to implement the strategies while crafting flexible policies in line with the realities.

All regions and departments must intersect their work with the theories, lines, principles and policies of the Party, Xi said, adding that the strategic decisions taken by the CPC Central Committee must be implemented unconditionally. without being deformed or deformed.

SELF-REFORM

“It is an important part of the resolution to analyze and review the Party’s study and understanding of self-reform during its struggle over the past century,” Xi said.

Pointing out that the key to maintaining the true nature of the CCP as a Marxist party lies with the Party itself, Xi said the key to self-reform is the courage to face problems directly and to do so. ‘get to the heart of their resolution.

Xi called on all Party members to adhere to the spirit of self-reform, to strengthen political awareness of full and strict Party autonomy, and to avoid slackening in its exercise.

There will be no exception for those who have broken Party discipline or the law, Xi said.

TEACHING IN HISTORY

Xi stressed that it has been a major political task for the Party as a whole to understand the Party’s past successes and how it can continue to be successful in the future, guided by historical materialism and a rational view of the history of the Party. Left.

Demanding a regular and long-term mechanism for teaching Party history, Xi urged the whole Party to focus on studying and implementing the guiding principles of the Sixth Plenary Session of the Party. 19th CPC Central Committee and Resolution.

Party leaders should take the lead, and Party history should be better integrated into the Party school curriculum and regular school curriculum. We have to make it a way of thinking and promote it well to young people.

Presiding over the opening of the study session, Li Keqiang called on the whole Party to stay aligned with Xi’s remarks and the decisions and dispositions of the CPC Central Committee both in thought and in action, making down-to-earth efforts to prepare for the successful convening of the 20th CPC National Congress.