Boris Johnson faces Tory mutiny as mood turns sour

Boris Johnson is facing an escalating Tory mutiny against his leadership, as a ‘sultry’ mood engulfed the party over his presence at a ‘bring your own booze’ drinks event in Downing Street.

Some Tory MPs have argued that the row, which called into question Johnson’s judgment and honesty, was potentially terminal for his post as prime minister; two polls revealed the majority of the public believed he should quit.

Johnson is under pressure from senior Tories to admit he attended the evening over drinks in Garden Number 10 on May 20, 2020 – as confirmed by numerous witnesses – in defiance of the lockdown rules of the ‘England.

Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, said: “If he has broken his own guidelines, if he has not told the truth, then this is an extremely important question.” He told Sky News that if Johnson had misled Parliament, “then he must resign”.

The Prime Minister’s performance at Question Time in the House of Commons on Wednesday is seen by Conservative MPs as a pivotal moment and many Conservative MPs want him to apologize.

Sir Keir Starmer, Labor leader, told the Prime Minister on Tuesday: “Not only did you know the Downing Street parties, you attended them. Stop lying to the British public. It’s time to put things in perspective.

A Tory MP said the Prime Minister’s claims last month that he was unaware of allegedly illicit parties in Downing Street now sounded “like lies”. The MP added: “The atmosphere is sulphurous. It is potentially terminal.

Even former Johnson supporters have said a “point of no return” has been reached. One MP said letters of no confidence were being given to Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Conservative backbench committee. A member of the government said, “We can’t go on like this.

A total of 54 letters – 15% of Conservative MPs – would trigger a vote of no confidence. Most Tory MPs want to wait until the May 5 local election before voting on Johnson’s future, but some believe the judgment could come sooner now.

John Caudwell, founder of Phones4U and top Tory donor, said: “Fix it, Boris, or step aside and let someone else fix it so the Tories don’t get knocked out in the next election. . “

Tory MPs had hoped the start of a new year would draw a line on Johnson’s political woes; instead, he’s struggling to fight allegations about the parties that took place during the Covid lockdowns in 2020.

Downing Street declined to comment on the May 2020 party – revealed by Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings – insisting it was subject to continued scrutiny by Sue Gray, a senior official. But the number 10 wall of silence infuriated Conservative MPs.

Johnson declined to answer an urgent question in the Commons on Tuesday about the May 2020 holiday, sending Payor General Michael Ellis to answer questions for him.

Worryingly for Johnson, no ministers showed up to support him and the Tory benches were largely empty. Johnny Mercer, a former minister, tweeted: “I’m sorry. It’s demeaning and doesn’t reflect the majority of my colleagues who * at least * try to lead by example. “

The Metropolitan Police are cooperating with the Cabinet Office over a possible criminal investigation into the party, which took place when outside meetings were only allowed with someone from another household.

The party was hosted by Martin Reynolds, Johnson’s bureau chief, who invited around 100 Downing Street employees to ‘make the most of the good weather’ by attending the party, asking them to ‘bring your own alcohol ”.

“It’s amazing that number 10 was so stupid that he allowed this to happen,” a minister said. Reynolds could face the ax with other close aides to the Prime Minister, but many MPs believe the blame ends with Johnson.

Meanwhile, an instant poll by Savanta ComRes found that 66% of UK adults believe the ptime minister should resign; that figure was 42 percent for Conservative voters. A second survey of YouGov found that 56% of people thought Johnson should quit.