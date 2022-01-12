Trump says Representative Elise Stefanik could be president in 2028 at Palm Beach fundraiser





Former President Donald Trump praised Representative Elise Stefanik during a fundraiser in Florida on Tuesday night, saying the boss of the House GOP Conference could be commander-in-chief in 2028.

Trump helped raise $ 3.2 million for the New York Republican, his Political Action Committee and other GOP candidates on Capitol Hill with the event at his Mar-a-Lago complex in Palm Beach.

“I want to congratulate Elise on her success. The man is she going fast. This means that at this rate he will be president in about 6 years, ”Trump said of the 37-year-old House Republican Conference president.

“She has always been a friend and people would say she is mobile upwards. She goes to Washington as a beautiful young lady who has taken over and all of a sudden she becomes a rocket, she’s the boss. She was a great boss, a strong boss.

The former president, 75, continued to hint at the possibility of throwing his hat in the ring for a second term in the White House as attendees chanted “four more years” and “2024”.

After Trump and Stefanik addressed about 200 fundraising attendees who paid $ 1,000 per person, they held a roundtable discussion in the complex’s “white and gold room” with about 30 big players who attended. each paid up to $ 25,000 per ticket.

Stefanik thanked Gerry Kassar, president of the NYS Conservative Party, and noted that she and the former president both enjoyed early support from the Conservative Party during their first primary, said Kassar, who was in attendance.

“Elise called me and said I wish I had you there, you are the state chairman of the party,” Kassar told the Post of his first visit to the Trump compound.

“It was really a New York crowd,” Kassar continued. “(Trump) may be in Florida, but he’s a New Yorker. He spoke about the problems with the economy. It was a great time, my wife and I had a great time. I was happy to see him and interact with the crowd. “

The fundraiser was indeed filled with influencers from upstate New York, sources said, including Thomas DAmbra, CEO of an Albany-area pharmaceutical company; John Hendrickson, landowner of Adirondack Park and owner of the Saratoga Springs stable; and Edward Foy Jr, restaurateur.

