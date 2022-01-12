Up to 300 billion rupees in import value of RI syringes!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo once mentioned that Indonesia still often orders syringes from other countries or imports. Even though Indonesia is rich in syringe production, it is even claimed to have the best factories. “Global demand for these (syringes) has reached $ 10 billion. Indonesia imports a lot, but it doesn’t know how many millions of syringes are,” Jokowi said, in his remarks to the Kompas CEO Forum, Thursday 18 / 11/2021). This product transformed into stainless steel is indeed encouraged to be exported via the agenda of the downstream industry in the country. In accordance with the will of the government to stop the export of raw materials. So how much does it cost to import Indonesian syringes? Citing data from the World Integrated Trade Solution owned by the World Bank, it presents data on imports of syringes or syringes with HS number 901831 in 2018. Where the biggest importer came from the European Union reaching 1.115 billion US dollars, the second came from Germany which reached 650.4 million US dollars, and the United States reached 626.2 million US dollars. Meanwhile, Indonesia occupies the 34th position, behind Argentina and the Czech Republic, with an import value of US $ 22.55 million or the equivalent of Rp 318.01 billion at the exchange rate. (14,100 Rp / US $). As for the data, the Indonesian partners to obtain the largest syringes from the Philippines, China, Singapore, India, Switzerland and Japan. Meanwhile, Indonesia also imports syringes from Thailand, United States, United Kingdom, Malaysia and many other countries. Photo: LIPI making a syringe destroyer tool. (CNBC Indonesia / Tri Susilo)

Later, during the commemoration of the 49th anniversary of the PDI-P on Monday (1/10/2022), former Indonesian President Megawati Soekarno Putri also criticized President Joko Widodo. The criticism is linked to the rampant importation of medical devices. "It's been like this from the start, you know, Pak Jokowi. You don't have to do this together before. But the injection material or whatever, etc., always comes from outside, "Megawati said. Megawati admitted that she was surprised to learn that Indonesia still imports medical devices. Megawati even interviewed the scientists who produced these tools. "Time like that we just can't do it. I think back, you know. I ask that of people pint. There are many Indonesians who pint, "he explained. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (die / die)



