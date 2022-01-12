Turkish and US presidential assistants discuss relations, global and regional issues by phone

Turkish Presidency spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan exchanged views on bilateral relations as well as global and regional issues in a phone call on Monday, according to a statement from the Turkish Presidency.

The two officials spoke of political and economic relations, as well as ways to develop cooperation in the field of defense, the statement said.

They also discussed the Ukrainian crisis, the ongoing protests in Kazakhstan, the normalization process between Turkey and Armenia, as well as recent developments in Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Ethiopia, he added. .

Kalin and Sullivan also discussed details of a joint strategic mechanism agreed at a meeting on October 31 last year between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome.

During the telephone interview, Kalin said the Ukraine crisis should be resolved through dialogue and cooperation, adding that Turkey is ready to make any contribution in this regard.

He also underlined the importance that Turkey attaches to the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The two sides stressed the importance of efforts to end the ongoing unrest in Kazakhstan as soon as possible in order to ensure peace and stability in the region.

They also stressed that the establishment of a permanent peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia would contribute to regional stability and prosperity.

Kalin noted that Turkey is determined to continue its role in ensuring peace and stability in the Balkans, the Caucasus, the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa.

* Written by Zehra Nur Duz