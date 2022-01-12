Goldman cuts China’s GDP for 2022 amid lockdowns, omicron

Traffic police and epidemic prevention personnel work together to check vehicles at a freeway entrance in Zhengzhou, capital of Henan Province, China, on the afternoon of January 8, 2022.

BEIJING Goldman Sachs lowered its forecast for economic growth in China for 2022 on Tuesday pending increased restrictions on business activities aimed at containing the omicron Covid variant.

In recent days, China has reported pockets of omicron cases in Tianjin City and Anyang, Henan Province, which have resulted in at least partial closures. Xi’an, a large city in central China, has been closed since late December to control a Covid outbreak which authorities say is unrelated to omicron.

“In light of the latest developments in Covid in particular, the likely higher average level of restriction (and therefore the economic cost) to contain the more infectious Omicron variant, we are revising our growth forecast for 2022 downwards to 4.3 %, down from 4.8% previously, “Goldman said. Sachs analysts Hui Shan and a team wrote in a report Tuesday night.

Consumption will likely be the most affected, while exports will be less, analysts said, as they assume limited disruption to supply chains. They expect the easing of government policy to offset half of the drag of Covid restrictions, and assume the negative impact will be concentrated in the first quarter.

The Chinese economy contracted in the first quarter of 2020 as more than half of the country closed its doors during the country’s first coronavirus outbreak. But the temporary closures have straddled the Lunar New Year holiday, when businesses can be closed for a month.

By the second quarter of 2020, the virus was under control nationally and the economy returned to growth.