For Boris Johnson, the party may really be over this time

Perhaps in the future, groups of schoolchildren visiting the Houses of Parliament will stop in front of the statue of a former Prime Minister. As they study his face, unruly hair finally tamed in bronze, the teacher will explain that it is Boris Johnson, a leader of unmistakable historical importance toppled by a “bring your own bottle” party.

As so often with leaders, the loss of the Prime Minister may be the characteristics that once made him attractive to voters, namely his irreverence and recklessness. With the great Brexit battles won, the allies are less tolerant of its weaknesses. A series of unforced errors culminating in the revelation that he broke his own Covid laws by hosting, or at least attending, a Downing Street garden party now puts him in grave danger.

He is not ready to give up the fight. Major staff changes at Downing Street are likely. There may be another one of those humiliating apologies that Johnson is normally loath to offer. But even if he manages to overcome the immediate mistake, which shocked both voters and his colleagues, it is difficult to see how he will be able to regain his authority and popularity. A seasoned operator notes: “It is not sustainable. I can’t say exactly how it’s going, but I can’t see it ending well. “

Overthrowing a sitting Prime Minister is not easy, and Johnson’s ability to pull through is legendary. But more and more conservatives are questioning whether the only choices they have left are a surgical strike or prolonged death.

In the midst of rapidly changing political situations, one can lose sight of the underlying trajectories. But, even before this new crisis, Johnson’s popularity has fallen sharply since June. The odd poll will bubble but the overall path is clear. Among all voters, the percentage saying they did a good job fell from 48% to 23. The trend is the same among Conservative voters, albeit from a much higher peak. On the question of the “best prime minister”, he is now attacking Labor leader Keir Starmer. The current Labor primacy owes more to a fall of the Tories than a sudden surge of enthusiasm and outright victory would still require the scale of the national swing seen only twice since the war. But depriving the Conservatives of their majority now seems possible.

Johnson’s vengeful ex-strategist conclusion, Dominique cummings, urges the conservatives to achieve is that the Prime Minister has become a drag on their prospects. This latest backlash pushes MPs towards Cummings’ claim that they can only win with “a new prime minister.”

There is no direct sanction for a prime minister who breaks the rules. Labor could trigger a formal vote of confidence, but the most likely route to take out Johnson is a contest sparked by his own camp. While 54 MPs can force a leadership vote, victory would require half the parliamentary party, around 180 MPs, to turn against him. Since a challenge can only take place once every 12 months, its enemies won’t want to shoot and miss. The temptation to wait for the local elections in May will therefore be strong.

For now, Conservative MPs are hiding, as expected, behind an investigation by senior official Sue Gray. Absurdly, even Johnson is trying to sidestep questions as to whether he attended the event by insisting that it is under investigation, although it will not work during Question Time. Prime Minister. One MP sums up the state of mind of his colleagues: “If Sue Gray says he broke the rules, then it’s over. If she doesn’t, he lives to fight another day.

But that misses the larger point. Legalism is never the way to go with voters. They may as well wait for the report, but MPs will be reassured if he somehow allows Johnson to break free. The image of him at a party in his own backyard at a time when such events were prohibited and people saw loved ones die alone will speak louder than any report. It was monumental arrogance, lack of wit and elementary lack of decency. No MP should need an investigation to find out where they stand.

There are reasons the Conservatives are reluctant to strike. They don’t know who comes next and fear that only Johnson can keep his broad electoral coalition together. But while some may hope that it can recover, they see nothing to reverse the downward trends. The coming months will be dominated by hikes in the cost of living, tax hikes, Brexit upheavals and arguments over net zero policies. Events can change the dynamics, but there is no obvious moment of respite.

This leaves the Tories leaning on Labor to remain too unattractive when voters face a real choice in an election. It is certainly possible but, if the polls do not recover, the deputies will not take the risk of waiting to find out the same day.

Johnson’s strategy, as always, is to procrastinate, to hope his enemies are afraid to strike before the local election, and to rely on something arriving to restore his support. He can suddenly see the allure of backbench demands for the temporary removal of VAT on energy bills. But its deputies are livid and its options are narrowing with each day of obscurity. And there is a group of people, including Cummings himself, determined to get her eliminated.

The traits that once attracted Johnson to his supporters are now seen as an obstacle to good government. Even for the Teflon boss, this latest show of amorality may be too much. Voters see both his personal weaknesses and the collapse of his authority over his own MPs.

In this matter, Conservative MPs will be governed by fear. They won’t act until their fear of defeat outweighs their fear of hitting, but the gap between those two points is rapidly narrowing.

