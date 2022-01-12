Capitol Attack Panel Draws Close to Trump’s Inner Circle with Three New Subpoenas | Attack on the US Capitol





The House select committee investigating the attack on Capitol Hill moved closer to Donald Trump’s inner circle on Tuesday, issuing subpoenas to three new White House officials involved in planning the former president’s appearance during the rally that preceded the January 6 uprising.

The new subpoenas show the select committee is moving closer and closer to Trump in its investigation, and suggests that the panel now consider whether the former president’s speech suggested the White House had prior knowledge of the attack plans from the Capitol.

Congressman Bennie Thompson, chairman of the select committee, handed out subpoenas to former White House strategists Andy Surabian and Arthur Schwartz, suggesting they were helping coordinate Trump’s appearance by contacting organizers and officials. speakers of the gathering.

The president also cleared a subpoena for Ross Worthington, the former White House official who drafted Trump’s speech at the rally, in which the former president lied saying he won the 2020 elections and urged his supporters to march to Capitol Hill.

The select committee is seeking information from those involved in the rally, Thompson said. The protests that day escalated into an attack on our democracy. The protesters became rioters who led a violent attempt to derail the peaceful transfer of power.

The rally at the Ellipse has grown in importance to the select committee in recent weeks as it examines whether Trump obstructed a congressional process by tricking his supporters to storm the Capitol and stop the certification of victory election campaign of Joe Bidens.

The Guardian first reported last week that the panel is also examining whether Trump oversaw a criminal conspiracy linked to his plan for then-Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify Bidens victory. with the extremist groups that attacked the Capitol.

Thompson said in the summons letters to Surabian and Schwartz they were being targeted because they appeared to have had repeated communications with some of the rally’s key organizers and speakers, including Trump’s eldest son Don Jr and his fiancee. Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The president added that they also had contacts regarding securing the participation of far-right activists such as Ali Alexander and Alex Jones at the rally, discussed media coverage of the rally and court fees for others. people who spoke at the rally.

Thompson said in the summons letter to Worthington he has been targeted since helping draft Trump’s speech for the rally, where the former president urged his supporters to fight much harder and stop the flight before promising to walk with them to the Capitol.

The select committee gave the three former Trump aides until January 24 to produce documents detailed in subpoenas, with filing dates set from the end of the month to the first week of February.

