Pak Election Commission uncovers Rs 310 million foreign funds from Imran Khan-led PTI





In a damning new revelation, the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) gave false information about funding received from abroad and, in fact, had hidden his real estate to the tune of Pak Rupees (PKR) 310 million.

The ECP review committee report came as a bombshell for the party and its leader at a time when the prime minister is isolated both nationally and internationally, the Singapore Post reported. The leader of the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, called the PTI a “party of thieves”.

The ECP report, released on January 5, 2022, indicated that the PTI had received funding of PKR 1.64 billion. The ECP formed a control committee in 2019 to audit the foreign funding received by the PTI. Ironically, this was done at the request of one of the founding members of the PTI, Akbar S Babar in 2014.

He then alleged that the PTI had obtained funds from illegal sources abroad. On the recently released ECP report, Babar tweeted his thanks to Allah, saying it was “confirmed,” the Singapore Post reported.

According to data provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to the ECP, PTI has 26 bank accounts. Between 2008 and 2013, the PTI disclosed the receipt of funds in the amount of PKR 1.33 billion to the ECP, while the SBP figures show the actual amount received at PKR 1.64 billion. The ECP report says PTI did not disclose three bank accounts, hence the discrepancy in receiving funds, The Singapore Post reported.

More damning was the revelation that the PTI had received US $ 2.34 million, but the committee was unable to access those bank accounts. In addition, the PTI has also received funding from the UK, Denmark, Dubai, Japan, Canada and Australia, with the exception of a few other countries.

A private bank provided details to SBP regarding $ 2.2 million in funds received by the Dubai PTI, however, the review committee was unable to obtain further details. He was also unable to obtain information relating to funds received from the UK and Europe.

The ECP review team report also found that PTI concealed 53 bank accounts, reporting only 12 in the foreign funding case. The report says the SBP revealed that the PTI had 65 bank accounts, The Singapore Post reported.

This is not the first time that Imran Khan or his PTI party have been accused of corruption. In 2018, ahead of the publication of Pandora Papers, the Pakistani television station, ARY-News reported that “the owner of two offshore companies registered at an address similar to that of Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed that they were recorded. by him to a different address and denied any role of the Prime Minister in this regard.

The Pandora Papers also revealed that key members of Khan’s inner circle, including cabinet ministers, their families and major backers, had secretly owned an array of businesses and trusts holding millions of dollars in hidden wealth, the Singapore Post reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestatesman.com/world/pak-election-commission-uncovers-imran-khan-led-ptis-rs-310-million-foreign-funds-1503038013.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos