Daily COVID Tracker: NCDC records 422 new infections, one death
Nigeria recorded 422 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Here are five updates on the pandemic this Wednesday.
IRELAND TO RELIEVE COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS CLOSE CONTACTS
Ireland is expected to lift restrictions on the movement of people who have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, if they are fully vaccinated with a booster and have no symptoms.
In a radio interview, Stephen Donnelly, the Minister of Health, said he had received updated advice on restrictions on coronaviruses that would be reviewed by his cabinet colleagues on Wednesday.
The main change and recommendation is: If you currently have enhanced immunity, you are asked to restrict your movements for five days. This requirement would disappear completely. So no restricted movement if you’ve boosted immunity, he said.
Donnelly said he would also propose that certain age groups with a positive rapid antigen test no longer need a PCR test to confirm the result.
ISRAL SHORTENED ISOLATION FOR ASYMPTOMATIC CASES
Israel on Tuesday reduced the isolation time for asymptomatic cases from 10 days to seven days.
The Department of Health, in a statement, said people infected with COVID-19 and not showing symptoms for three days can be released from isolation after seven days.
The decision came after a ministry study of 80 cases of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant of the virus.
Laboratory tests have reportedly shown that the probability of the virus growing after seven days of illness is 6%.
The study carried out by experts from the Ministry of Health shows that the probability that an Omicron patient will be contagious after this period is very low. We will not impose isolation beyond what is necessary, in order to maintain health, to maintain the economy, the education system and the culture and to maintain a routine life alongside the coronavirus, said Nitzan Horowitz , the Minister of Health.
WHO: OMICRON WILL INFECT MORE THAN HALF OF EUROPE IN SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS
Hans Kluge, a senior European official at the World Health Organization (WHO), has predicted that more than half of the continent’s population will be infected with the Omicron COVID-19 variant within the next six to eight weeks.
He said Europe had seen more than seven million new cases of COVID-19 reported in the first week of 2022, more than double in a two-week period.
At this rate, the Institute for Health Measurement and Evaluation predicts that more than 50% of the region’s population will be infected with Omicron in the next six to eight weeks, Kluge said.
INDONESIA LAUNCHES A BOOSTER CAMPAIGN
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has announced that the country will start giving third doses of COVID-19 vaccines free of charge to its population amid concerns over the spread of Omicron.
The recall program will begin on Wednesday, with priority given to the elderly and other vulnerable groups.
I have decided that the third doses will be free for all Indonesian people because the safety of the people is our priority, he said at a press conference.
NIGERIA RECORDS 422 CASES
The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 422 new cases of COVID-19.
According to the January 11 agency update, new cases have been recorded in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The distribution of cases is presented as follows:
Rivers-178
Kwara-87
FCT-57
Borno-20
Kaduna-17
Plateau-14
Katsina-12
Delta-6
Edo-6
Jigawa-6
Anambra-5
Ekiti-5
Oyo-5
Ogun-3
Nasarawa-1
The agency said 716 people had been released after recovering from the infection.
Meanwhile, one person is believed to have died of complications from COVID, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,086.
The NCDC said the report includes 20 cases reported in Bauchi state as of Jan. 7 (12); 8 (1); 9 (2); and 10 (5).
It also includes six cases reported in Delta State on January 4 (2) and 7 (4).
With the new confirmed cases, Nigeria has now recorded a total of 249,154 infections and 220,195 recoveries.
