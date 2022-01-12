Politics
As SC appoints ex-judge Indu Malhotra as head of inquiry committee, glimpse into his illustrious career
The Supreme Court has set up a five-member committee to investigate the security breach case of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who left his convoy stranded on a flyover for 15 to 20 minutes in the Punjab last week.
Justice Indu Malhotra (retired) was elevated to the Supreme Court on April 27, 2018 and retired three years later on March 13, 2021. Image courtesy of the Supreme Court of India
Two days after the Supreme Court ordered the creation of a committee to investigate the security breach that arose during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Punjab on January 5, it announced that the former Supreme Court judge , Judge Indu Malhotra, would help the panel.
According to the Supreme Court, the panel will include Judge Indu Malhotra (retired), the Director General of the National Investigation Agency, the Director General of Security of the Punjab and the Registrar General of the Punjab and the High Court of Haryana.
According to LiveLaw, the court ruled that “matters cannot be left to unilateral investigation” and that a judicially trained mind must oversee the investigation.
“These matters cannot be left to unilateral inquiries. An independent mind trained in the judiciary duly assisted by officers well trained in security matters and the clerk general of HC who seized the cases would be in the best position to submit a report complete “, CJI NV Ramana read the operational part of the order.
The Supreme Court also said that the panel will investigate the causes of the security breach, who is responsible for it, and what steps can be taken in the future to prevent such breaches of VVIP security.
The order came on the basis of a plea filed by an NGO “Lawyer’s Voice” seeking an investigation into the security breach during the trip of the prime ministers.
The prime minister’s convoy was blocked during an overflight due to the blockade of protesters in Ferozepur last week. The incident forced the prime minister to cancel his rally and other events planned in Punjab, linked to the poll.
So who is Indu Malhotra?
The daughter of a well-known lawyer, the late Om Prakash Malhotra, Indu joined the Delhi Bar Council in 1983 and qualified as a Supreme Court lawyer in 1988.
She was elevated to the Supreme Court on April 27, 2018 and retired three years later on March 13, 2021.
In 2018, Indu Malhotra made history by becoming the first female lawyer to be directly elevated to the highest court.
During her short tenure, Judge Malhotra sat on the benches of the Constitution, dealing with high-profile issues of constitutional importance and reviewing allegations of sexual harassment against then Indian Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.
She was part of a bench in the Constitution to decide the entry of women to the Keralas Sabarimala temple, the validity of article 377 (same-sex relationship) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the validity of the article. 497 (adultery) of the IPC. .
She was the most junior judge on the bench in these cases and, barring one, wrote her separate concurring opinions. In the Sabarimala case, she wrote the dissent.
In making her order on section 377, she recognized the agony and suffering that the LBTQ community had suffered as a result of the criminalization of their sexual orientation.
History owes the members of this community and their families an apology for the delay in repairing the ignominy and ostracism they have suffered over the centuries, she wrote.
In the “contentious” Sabarimala case, Judge Malhotra had the only dissenting judgment in favor of Ayyappa worshipers in refusing to lift the restriction on women between the ages of 10 and 50 entering the temple.
Malhotra was also a member of various committees established by the Supreme Court from time to time. In 2013, she was part of the 10-member Vishaka committee that dealt with complaints of sexual harassment in the workplace.
She had also developed guidelines for the law of the good samaritan for the protection of those who help victims of traffic accidents.
With contributions from agencies
