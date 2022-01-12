Thanks to President Jokowi for the free vaccines

AFTER Indeed, after having managed to drastically reduce the incredibly expensive price of PCR due to the wrath of greedy profit-driven businessmen in the healthcare industry, President Joko Widodo has once again ignited the minds of humanity by stating strongly that the Corona vaccine, which has now transformed into Omicron or whatever it is called, must be presented legally, free of charge to everyone who needs it.

Information

In early 2022, President Jokowi announced the following humanitarian claims:

As of January 12, 2022, the Government will implement a third priority vaccination for the elderly and vulnerable groups.

This effort is important to make to increase the immunity of the community given the COVID-19 virus which continues to mutate.

For this reason, I have decided to give this third vaccine free to all Indonesians because, once again, I insist that the safety of people is the top priority.

The terms and conditions necessary to receive this third vaccination are that the potential recipient received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine more than 6 months earlier.

Even if they have been vaccinated, I remind the public to remain disciplined in applying health protocols, wearing masks, maintaining distance and washing their hands.

Because vaccination and the discipline of health protocols are essential to overcome the COVID-1 pandemic.

Thank you

A feeling of emotion crept into my heart, which turned out to be personally familiar with the spirit of humanity, Mas Joko Widodo, since he was still mayor of Solo.

It is proven that after eight years in the presidency of the Republic of Indonesia, the best son of Indonesia born in Solo has not changed at all by making mankind the crown of civilization for the country, the nation and people of Indonesia.

For the umpteenth time, I humbly say as a commoner in Indonesia “THANK YOU, PRESIDENT JOKOWI”.

