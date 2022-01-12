Politics
Thanks to President Jokowi for the free vaccines
AFTER Indeed, after having managed to drastically reduce the incredibly expensive price of PCR due to the wrath of greedy profit-driven businessmen in the healthcare industry, President Joko Widodo has once again ignited the minds of humanity by stating strongly that the Corona vaccine, which has now transformed into Omicron or whatever it is called, must be presented legally, free of charge to everyone who needs it.
Information
In early 2022, President Jokowi announced the following humanitarian claims:
As of January 12, 2022, the Government will implement a third priority vaccination for the elderly and vulnerable groups.
This effort is important to make to increase the immunity of the community given the COVID-19 virus which continues to mutate.
For this reason, I have decided to give this third vaccine free to all Indonesians because, once again, I insist that the safety of people is the top priority.
The terms and conditions necessary to receive this third vaccination are that the potential recipient received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine more than 6 months earlier.
Even if they have been vaccinated, I remind the public to remain disciplined in applying health protocols, wearing masks, maintaining distance and washing their hands.
Get insight, inspiration and preview from E-mail you.
Register E-mail
Because vaccination and the discipline of health protocols are essential to overcome the COVID-1 pandemic.
Thank you
A feeling of emotion crept into my heart, which turned out to be personally familiar with the spirit of humanity, Mas Joko Widodo, since he was still mayor of Solo.
It is proven that after eight years in the presidency of the Republic of Indonesia, the best son of Indonesia born in Solo has not changed at all by making mankind the crown of civilization for the country, the nation and people of Indonesia.
For the umpteenth time, I humbly say as a commoner in Indonesia “THANK YOU, PRESIDENT JOKOWI”.
Get Updates choice news and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your cell phone.
Sources
2/ https://www.kompas.com/tren/read/2022/01/12/105826765/terima-kasih-presiden-jokowi-gratiskan-vaksin
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]