China, Indonesia must cooperate more closely in post-pandemic era

Source: Xinhua | Editor: Prihastomo Wahyu Widodo KONTAN.CO.ID – BEIJING.Chinese President Xi Jinping believes that cooperative relations with Indonesia must be strengthened, especially at the dawn of the current post-pandemic era. Speaking on the phone with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday (11/11), Xi suggested the two countries integrate Belt and Road cooperation with China’s new development model and national development plans. in the medium and long term of Indonesia. “Since last year, relations between China and Indonesia have progressed while maintaining stability amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” Xi said, as quoted by Antara.Xinhua. “The two countries have launched a mechanism of high-level cooperation and dialogue and established a new model of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and maritime fields,” said the Chinese president.. Xi added that China and Indonesia are both great developing countries and share the same ideals in the pursuit of national development and the pursuit of happiness for their people. Read also: WFP: no humanitarian aid to North Korea since March 2021 “Faced with the big changes and the pandemic, the two countries should try to build a community with a common future. The key to achieving this goal is to do things well one by one,” Xi said. Xi stressed that China will continue to cooperate with Indonesia throughout the vaccine industry chain, from research and development to building a vaccine production center. China will also work with Indonesia to improve global public health governance and create a global health-for-all community with the same goal of fighting the pandemic. Apart from pandemic affairs, Xi said, China will attach great importance to Indonesia’s role in regional and international affairs and is ready to work with Indonesia to implement the consensus reached at the summit. China-ASEAN Memorial last year. Including, seeking regional economic recovery and maintaining regional peace and stability. Also read: South Korea urges Indonesia to reopen coal exports





