Indonesia plans to speed up bauxite export ban | World

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Photo: Reuters)

Jakarta (VNA) the

Indonesian government will ban bauxite exports

from this year to stimulate the domestic downstream sector, said the country’s president, Joko Widodo.

The ban was originally scheduled to begin in mid-2023, as detailed in Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Regulation 17/2020.

The government will also ban the export of “raw copper” from 2023, which complies with the regulations of the energy ministry, President Widodo said at an event marking the anniversary of the founding of the Party. Indonesian Democratic Struggle (PDI-P) on January 10.

Early 2020, Indonesia

bans exports of nickel ore, a move that rocked the world market because the Southeast Asian country is the world’s largest producer of nickel.

In response, the EU lodged a complaint against Indonesia with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over the ban, accused of violating international trade rules and causing losses to manufacturers. EU stainless steel.

Also on January 10, the Indonesian government announced it would ease the ban on coal exports, which was instituted earlier this month and is expected to last for one month.

Explaining the decision, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investments Luhut Pandjaitan said national stocks had increased.

The world’s largest coal exporter imposed a ban on coal exports on January 1 in an effort to secure domestic supply after the PLN electricity utility announced that fuel stocks at power plants in Indonesia were extremely low.

The Philippines later called on Indonesia to lift the ban, saying the policy could harm economies dependent on coal to generate electricity. /.