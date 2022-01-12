Boris Johnson faces political peril over Downing Street lockdown party

Hopes that the long Christmas vacation will restore Boris Johnson’s authority has diminished dramatically, with partygate errors refusing to abate.

Any respite gained over the holidays has receded, after the leaked email inviting staff to a party in the Downing Streets garden said lockdown rules had been flouted.

The next two weeks will certainly be uncomfortable for Mr Johnson, but could his current trajectory turn out to be terminal?

Having played a role in the downfall of two recent prime ministers, Mr Johnson understands only too well that his party is ruthless towards failing leaders. The Tories have plummeted in opinion polls following a string of incidents since November that culminated in 101 of its MPs rebelling against the new lockdown rules last month.

Pressure on the Prime Minister escalated after it emerged police were in contact with the UK Cabinet Office over claims Mr Johnson’s assistant hosted a ‘bring your own party’ own alcohol “on May 20, 2020.

List of alleged parties May 12, 2020: PM and wife Carrie attend ‘business meeting’ with at least 17 staff May 20, 2020: they attend the “bring your own alcoholic drink” evening November 27, 2020: PM delivers speech at staff departure party December 10, 2020: Staff party hosted by then Education Secretary Gavin Williamson December 13, 2020: PM and his wife throw a party December 14, 2020: London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey hosts staff event at Conservative Party headquarters Dec 15 2020: PM takes part in a staff quiz December 18, 2020: Downing Street Christmas Party

At the time, the government ordered ordinary members of the public not to meet, even outdoors, and strict restrictions were in place on social mix, including at funerals.

Mr Johnson is expected to make a statement to House of Commons lawmakers to bolster his stance against mounting criticism before facing Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer in PM’s Questions at noon on Wednesday.

John Caudwell, one of the main donors to the Conservative Party, lambasted “the arrogance and hypocrisy” perceived by the government and issued an ultimatum to the Prime Minister.

“Fix it, Boris, or sit aside and let someone else fix the problem so that the Tories don’t get knocked out in the next election,” said the founder of Phones4U.

Tory backbench MP Nigel Mills has said Mr Johnson’s political career is unlikely to survive if it turns out that he was involved in one or more of the lockdown-breaking parties being the subject of investigation.

It is totally untenable, we have seen people resign for much less than that. If the Prime Minister knowingly attended a party I don’t see how he can survive, Mr Mills told BBC News.

I don’t think we need an investigation to determine if the Prime Minister was there. He knows if he was there or not. Come out and say what happened.

If he was there, he better try to make an extremely full apology and see if the country will buy them, but I’m not sure they will.

Mr Johnson now faces the formidable investigative skills of Sue Gray, the senior official leading the investigation into alleged lockdown rule violations. Ms Gray is demanding in pursuing the facts, as former Deputy Prime Minister Damian Green, MP, would testify following her resignation over computer abuse following one of her inquiries.

His report on partygate, due in about two weeks, will be a perilous time for Mr Johnson. If it turns out that the Prime Minister and Downing Street staff have broken lockdown laws, the Metropolitan Police will almost certainly be called in to investigate.

There will then be a long period of uncertainty while the Prime Minister awaits this outcome, with possible but unlikely prosecutions.

What the UK looked like on May 20, 2020 – in pictures

It is claimed that Prime Minister’s assistant Boris Johnson hosted a drink party in Downing Street on May 20, 2020, during the country’s first lockdown. Here we take a look back to see what the UK looked like on that day in 2020. A lonely woman sits near Tower Bridge in London. Pennsylvania

But the question remains how much opprobrium can the Prime Minister endure before it becomes politically fatal?

The omens are troubling. Twitter accounts share outrage that, while the British public endured incarceration, politicians apparently partied.

The latest revelations have seen Mr Johnson become an open target, further undermining his authority. Mr Johnson was called a serial liar who had seriously undermined public confidence on Wednesday, in a comment by former colleague and Tory MP Dominic Grieve, who fiercely opposed Brexit.

The nerves of the Tory MPs who won the former Labor Red Wall seats in the 2019 election are stirred as they suffer the resurgence of opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Will they stick to Mr Johnson’s proven electoral skills or bend the knife?

The problem for Mr Johnson is twofold. By becoming Prime Minister, he made a lot of enemies by undermining his predecessor, Theresa May. And there was Brexit. There remains a cohort of Tory MPs wholly irreconcilable with his leadership as he was the key protagonist in Britain’s painful exit from the European Union, a move which also toppled another prime minister, David Cameron.

Mr Johnson therefore knows that his party is as ruthless as the Roman Senate in using political assassination to ensure its survival.

So he desperately needs good news to turn away from the toxicity that drags his party into the polls and weakens its control over MPs.

At the scale of world events, a single aperitif in a garden in May 2020 might not register too harshly. It could all be a storm in a teacup that will be forgotten in the next general election in a year or two, believes Dr Alan Mendoza, director of the Henry Jackson Society think tank.

It’s one of those media storms, he said The National. There will be an investigation, which will find out that he hasn’t broken any rules and in three months most people will have forgotten about him as there will be other bigger issues to deal with.

It may be that after the release of Ms Grays’ report resignations will follow from Downing Street officials, distracting the Prime Minister’s attention.

Britain may also find itself freed from Covid-19, with a healthy economy and Brexit issues resolved, for which Mr Johnson will take the credit, with his authority restored.

But there is a serious political risk ahead. Another misstep could be fatal.

Updated: January 12, 2022 08:31