Let us continue to work together to realize the dreams that Swami Vivekananda had for our nation: PM Narendra Modi





Swami Vivekananda birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a rich tribute to Swami Vivekananda on the occasion of his birthday today, January 12th. The Prime Minister took to Twitter and posted: I pay homage to the great Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. His life was devoted to national regeneration. He motivated many young people to work in nation building. Let’s continue to work together to make the dreams he had for our nation come true. I pay homage to the great Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. His life was devoted to national regeneration. He motivated many young people to work in nation building. Let’s continue to work together to make the dreams he had for our nation come true. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2022 Later today, PM Modi will open and address the 25th National Youth Festival. The PM asked young people from across the country to share innovative suggestions and ideas for his speech on the occasion. The suggestions shared will be incorporated into the PM’s speech. He had previously asked young people for suggestions for his speech when the Prime Minister visited IIT Kanpur for convocation. A similar strategy was followed for the National Youth Festival speech. Read also :National Youth Day 2022: date, history and why is Rashtriya Yuva Diwas celebrated on Swami Vivekananda’s birthday? The youth festival is attended by youth representatives from every district of India. “The National Youth Festival aims to galvanize, ignite, unite and activate young citizens towards nation building, to unleash the true potential of our demographic dividend,” according to a government opinion. MEMORY OF SWAMI VIVEKANANDA Swami Vivekananda was born Narendranath Datta on January 12, 1863 in Calcutta, West Bengal. He has always been inclined towards spirituality. He practices meditation from an early age and also joins the Brahmo Samaj movement for a period of time. One of the greatest patriots, he was also credited with bringing the Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world. Read also :National Youth Day 2022: pictures, wishes and quotes from Swami Vivekananda that continue to inspire us to this day! Although he was devastated by the disappearance of his father, Shri Ramakrishna, he embarked on a long journey to explore and discover every part of India. True Karma Yogi, he had full confidence in the youth of this country. He firmly believed that young people can transform the destiny of India through their hard work, dedication and spiritual power. His message to the young people was: What I want are muscles of iron and nerves of steel, inside which dwells a spirit of the same material that lightning is made of. Through messages like this, he wanted to instill fundamental values ​​in young people. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

