GOP numbers explode reshuffle over election fraud allegations: Learn to lose





Topline

Despite former President Donald Trump and his baseless (and relentless) claims that voter fraud remains popular among Republican voters, a handful of Republicans have chosen to publicly denounce the claims in recent days, appearing to agitate the ex -President after repeatedly repeating the demands on the anniversary of the attack on the United States Capitol on January 6.

Then President Donald Trump attends a cabinet meeting at the White House … [+] October 21, 2019.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images Highlights

Sen. Mike Rounds (RS.D.) comments garnered the most attention, after telling ABC News the 2020 election was as fair as we saw in an interview aired on Sunday.

Trump responded on Monday with a slamming Rounds statement, saying: Is he crazy or just stupid? and vowing never to approve of that moron again.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Sen. Kevin Cramer (RN.D.) both expressed support for the rounds after Trump’s attack, with Romney tweeting Monday that Joe Biden won the election and Cramer telling CNN Tuesday that he didn’t believe the elections were stolen and misplaced a long time ago.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (right) also spoke out against Trump’s claims on Sunday, telling CNN he was worried about Republicans embracing the big lie being put into leadership positions.

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade was another Tory figure who spoke out against Trump, saying on Foxs Media Buzz on Sunday that Trumps had failed to prove his claims and had to learn to lose.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), Longtime Trump critic and member of the committee of inquiry into the Jan.6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol, mocked the attack on Trump against Rounds, calling Trump a snowflake in a tweet on Monday.

quote crucial

I’m disappointed but not surprised by the reaction of the former president, Rounds said in a statement after the attack Trump Monday. However, the facts remain the same. I stand by my statement. The former president lost the 2020 elections.

Key context

False allegations of electoral fraud Trump was again the center of national media attention over the last week as the nation marked the first anniversary of the assault Trump supporters on Capitol Hill. Trump has sent a series of statements on Thursday, the day of the anniversary, promoting conspiracy theories claiming that he was the real winner of the 2020 presidential election, even if it has lost more than 7 million votes. Trump originally planned to hold a press conference this-day, primarily to attack politicians he considers rinos Republicans in name only and does not adhere to the allegations of fraud. Trump then canceled the press conference, apparently under pressure from his Republican colleagues.

What to watch out for

Trump essentially made support for fraud allegations a litmus test for candidates seeking his approval, which proved hugely influential during the Republican primaries. Polls have also consistently shown that Trump remains the most powerful figure in the Republican Party and that GOP voters largely believe the 2020 election results were fraudulent. The power of Trump approval will face his biggest test to date in May, when the governor of Georgia Brian Kemp (R), which is popular among Republicans, will face former US Senator David Perdue (R) supported by Trump in the Republican primary states. Kemp notably denied Trump’s claims that widespread fraud had prevented him from reaching Georgia and resisted pressure to overturn election results, which led to repeated attacks by Trump after the 2020 election.

Further reading

