This is Jokowi’s reason for releasing the booster vaccines for the community





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) explained the reason why the government provided the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine or vaccine booster to the public free of charge. Jokowi said booster vaccine free, because the safety of the Indonesian people is the main thing. “Once again, I insist on the fact that the safety of people is paramount”, declared Jokowi during a virtual press conference, quoted on Youtube of the presidential secretariat, Tuesday 01/11/2022. In addition, he said that the third vaccination or booster vaccination will be given free of charge to the people of Indonesia from January 12, 2022. The administration of early stage booster vaccines will be given priority for the elderly and vulnerable groups. “This effort is important to increase the immunity of the community as the Covid-19 virus will continue to mutate. Therefore, I have decided to give this third vaccination free for all Indonesians,” he said . In the meantime, he said there were terms and conditions necessary to receive the booster vaccine, namely that the potential recipient must have received the booster vaccine. Covid-19 vaccine second dose more than 6 months earlier. “Even though I have been vaccinated, I remind the public to remain disciplined in carrying out health protocols, wearing masks, maintaining distance and washing hands, as vaccination with the discipline of prokes is the key to overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic, “he said. . Previously, the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) had officially approved 5 types of vaccines that can be used as boosters or additional doses of homologous vaccines (boosters are the same as primary vaccines) and heterologous (boosters are different from primary vaccines. ). ). The five vaccines are CoronaVac or the Covid-19 vaccine from Bio Farma, Comirnaty from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Zifivax. “The approval of the booster vaccine is based on the immunogenicity data of observations from the latest clinical trials which showed that a significant decrease in antibody levels occurred after 6 months of administration of the primary vaccine”, BPOM manager Penny K. Lukito said at a press conference. , Monday (01/10 /. 2022). Additionally, Penny said the vaccination program in Indonesia has been in operation since January 2021, so a booster vaccination was needed to maintain the immunogenicity of the vaccine against Covid-19 infection. “In accordance with WHO recommendations, the administration of a booster / advanced dose vaccine will be designed by the government with priority administration for high-risk populations, namely the elderly, health workers and groups. people with immune system problems.immunocompromised),” he said. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kabar24.bisnis.com/read/20220111/15/1487748/ini-alasan-jokowi-gratiskan-vaksin-booster-untuk-masyarakat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos