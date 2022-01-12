Pakistan is still one of the cheapest countries in the world (PM Imran)





Prime Minister Imran Khan said that despite the unprecedented challenges his government faced during its three years in power, Pakistan’s economic situation was still better than that of many countries in the region, especially India.

Pakistan is still one of the cheapest countries compared to the world [opposition] we call incompetent, but the point is that our government has saved the nation from all crises, the prime minister said at the inaugural ceremony of the 14th International Chambers Summit 2022 organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( RCCI) in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran said oil prices in the country are always lower than in other countries.

He admitted the rise in inflation in the country and that the masses were suffering badly, but maintained that inflation was a global problem due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister maintained that his government’s cautious policies had saved the country from the unique challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic. Today the British Prime Minister [Boris Johnson] follows our policies to fight [coronavirus]he said, while referring to his decision not to impose a full lockdown on the country.

The prime minister said his ambition was not to become prime minister but to make Pakistan a great nation.

Speaking on other topics, he stressed that exports and tax collection were the two main engines to boost the economy of the country, on which the government was fully focused.

He said the government is making tremendous efforts to remove all obstacles and bottlenecks faced by exporters, investors and businessmen and to give impetus to the export industry.

The Prime Minister said that in the past no attention was paid to those sectors of the economy which were vital for wealth creation.

He said the export sector has stagnated in the past, but the incumbent government provides all the facilitation for exporters and stressed that exporters should be encouraged with rewards and other incentives.

He observed that if the country’s exports were not increased, it could again put pressure on the current account and currency.

The summit brought together the presidents of more than 54 ordinary chambers, 10 small chambers and 13 female chambers. Representatives of development partners, the international business community, political parties, ministries and government institutions also participated.

The summit will also be an opportunity for businessmen to seek a solution to their problems, presenting solid proposals to stakeholders for the formulation of the country’s business-friendly policy.

