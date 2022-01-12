Breach of Modi’s security: ex-judge of SC Indu Malhotra at the head of the investigation panel





The committee will investigate what caused the violation, who was responsible and what safeguards are needed to prevent such failures in the future.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed a five-member committee headed by (retired) Judge Indu Malhotra to investigate the security breach that left Prime Minister Narendra Modi stranded on a 20-minute flight over the Punjab. A bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana also appointed the Inspector General of the National Investigation Agency, the Director General of Police of Chandigarh, the Registrar General of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana and the additional DGP (security) of Punjab as a member panel. These issues cannot be ignored in a unilateral investigation. We need an independent investigation, the court said, adding that the committee would submit its report as soon as possible. The committee will investigate the cause of the violation, who was responsible for it and what safeguards are needed to prevent such failures in the future. Advertising A political row erupted after Modi, on his way to a rally last Wednesday, was stranded for about 20 minutes during an overflight in Bathinda, blocked by protesting farmers. Amid an intense campaign for the February 14 elections in Punjab, the incident sparked a political row with the Center and the state government exchanging allegations of breaches of protocol and setting up separate investigations. Previously, the SC had asked the BJP-led Center and the Congressional government of the Punjab to conduct their investigations. The Center told the court during oral argument that there had been a total intelligence failure and that there had been a blatant violation of the Special Protection Group (SPG) law. He said the state had not provided any information to the prime minister’s security service indicating that there were protesters on the road. The Punjabi government said it had played no part in the last-minute change in plans by the prime minister, who originally traveled to the site by helicopter but was unable due to the bad time. Congress also accused the BJP of using the security breach charges to cover up the embarrassment of the skinny crowds at the rally Modi was scheduled to address.

