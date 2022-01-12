Former KPMG partner Peter Meehan has criticized his juniors for allegedly forging documents to mislead a regulatory inspection of the 2016 audit of subcontractor Carillion, a court has heard.

Meehans’ attorney told a court he was a scapegoat who had been left behind by junior members of his team.

Meehan was the senior partner for the KPMG audit of the financial statements of Carillions 2016 for the year ended December 31, 2016. He, along with former KPMG employees Alistair Wright, Richard William Kitchen, Adam David Bennett and Pratik Paw are accused of attempting to mislead the inspectors of the Financial Reporting Council’s audit quality review team by creating false documents.

He said he was absolutely not involved in dishonesty, creating false documents or intending to deceive the AQR and that he felt disappointed with the team members involved, his lawyer said. Ian Croxford QC in court on January 11.

Meehan was entitled to rely on his team to provide truthful information and authentic documents to the FRC, Croxford said.

People have a right to rely on the probity of others and do so, and that others will do their jobs well, he added.

If people were supposed to question Stasi-style, or challenge or examine what they were told, economic and commercial life would not work, he said.

Meehan has placed his trust in these two members of his audit team [Wright and Kitchen]. said Croxford. He says he feels abandoned

He was a scapegoat and he bitterly regrets that this is the case, he added.

Wright was a senior executive at KPMG in 2017. He admitted to helping create meeting minutes intended to mislead the FRC.

Wright admits his actions crossed the line of dishonesty and amounted to serious misconduct in every way, his lawyer David Turner QC told the court.

He expresses his deep regret that his actions have failed several thousand of his former colleagues at KPMG, Wright said.

Wright’s attorney and an attorney for Kitchen both took issue with his attorney’s portrayal of Meehan as someone who was estranged from the actions of his cadets.

Croxford painted an image of Meehan being something akin to the caricature of the 1950s hospital consultant arriving from above into the room as the minions rush in, Turner said.

Turner questioned whether it was realistic to expect Meehan’s subordinates to create documents on which Meehan could be questioned by the regulator when he was unaware of their contents.

Fionn Pilbrow QC, acting for Kitchen, said his client acted with integrity and denied any wrongdoing.

Pilbrow said it was likely that Meehan, as the oldest person on the audit team, would verify the work sent to the regulator.

Is it likely that Mr. Kitchen would have wanted to make sure Mr. Meehan was satisfied with the final document… before it was sent? said Pilbrow. Clearly yes, he added.

KPMG, while admitting that the FRC was misled, blamed those involved, with its lawyer saying there was no systemic failure on the part of the company.

What was wrong was the product of individual leadership and failure. There have been no systemic failures and none are suspected, said KPMG attorney James Brocklebank QC.

Brocklebank said KPMG has admitted responsibility for the actions of its staff on an indirect basis and said: Either way, the AQR teams have been misled.

Mr Paw strongly and wholeheartedly disputes all of the allegations made against him, Paw’s lawyers told the RPC law firm in an emailed statement on Jan. 10.

Bennetts’ attorney, Dylan Moses of K&L Gates, said in an emailed Jan. 10 statement that he denies all allegations of misconduct against him.

Stuart Smith was the lead partner of Regenesis’ KPMG audit for the year ending June 30, 2014, in which KPMG staff also allegedly created false documents to mislead the regulator.

Smith was named as a defendant by the FRC but reached a settlement with the regulator, but it’s unclear on what basis. Its legal representative declined to comment.

It is of course up to the court to rule on the allegations with regard to the persons concerned. Nonetheless, it’s clear to me that a fault has occurred and that our regulator has been misled, company CEO Jon Holt said in a Jan.10 statement.

Holt has stated that he is truly sorry for the misconduct and has stated that we do not tolerate it or condone it in any way.

The hearing began remotely on January 10 with preliminary submissions from the FRC. The hearing continues.

To contact the author of this story with comments or news, email James Booth