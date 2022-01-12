The needle has moved; Trump could be charged | Donald trump





With rare exceptions, speeches, like opinion pieces, are fleeting: they may or may not be powerful enough to grab attention for more than a moment. Yet even if these gossips briefly grab the public interest, they quickly vanish from consciousness like a mist drifting out to sea.

I was reminded of the days when President Joe Biden gave a short and direct speech on the first anniversary of the storming of Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021 by an army of deplorable insurgents provoked by a deplorable president.

Watching Biden deliver his speech last week, I was impressed with his apparent understanding of the depth of the occasion and his preference for plain language over lofty language, to give serious thought to the lasting residue of this cacophonous day. .

I was also struck by the attitude of Bidens, who transmitted to me, at least, a palpable impatience, bordering on irritability, which he was obliged, as president, to enumerate and repudiate. Donald Trump’s litany of crass lies about the 2020 election that had evangelical consequences. root among millions of foolish Americans.

Biden also appeared to adopt the guise of a prosecutor constrained by history and circumstances in what amounted to a jury summons, not only to refute the absurdity inherent in this litany of crass lies, but also to argue against Trump. as the first architect of a plot to overthrow a constitution he had once sworn to preserve, protect and defend.

Bidens’ indictment included, in effect, the following: Trump had shaped the Big Lie long before his defeat; to appease his little psyche, Trump rallied around and incited the crowd to attack the Capitol; Trump was one of the real insurgency plotters who, out of desperation and the pursuit of power over principle, defied the will of the voters; and that for hours Trump refused to quell the violent insurgency to prevent a peaceful transfer of power.

Biden ditched the usual palette of pleasant euphemisms and code words to instead point an accusing finger directly at Trump, culminating in this astonishing denunciation of his immediate predecessor.

Those who stormed this Capitol and those who incited and incited and those who called on them to do so held a dagger at the throats of America and American democracy, Biden said.

I doubt the manic legion of supporters allergic to Trump’s truth were swayed by Bidens’ appeal to reason and common sense or by his warning of the potential existential consequences of their loyalty to a skillful autocrat and his shadow. lies.

Knowing that, striking and precise as they were, Bidens’ remarkable remarks were unlikely to move the building may explain, in part, how quickly much of the American establishment media lost everything. interest in them.

The less charitable explanation is that too many American publishers have confirmed, once again, that they possess the attention span of a hamster.

The proof? In a lonely news cycle, Bidens candid and almost criminal portrayal of a former president as one of the main co-conspirators who encouraged, applauded and celebrated a murderous insurgency that threatened a constitutional republic and did nothing to to stop him, was overtaken by Texas Senator Ted Cruzs generally fell for a performance on Fox News begging for forgiveness after describing 1/6 as a terrorist attack.

Priorities.

Perhaps American publishers belatedly recognized that the fever that for generations gripped Republicans and rendered them unable to distinguish fact from fiction and right from wrong is now a continuing affliction beyond all else. rational remedy.

With the exception of enlightened Americans who understand the grim nature and insidiousness of the impending peril, the rest of America has apparently gone hello.

A single speech cannot repair the damage caused by a thug turned commander-in-chief and his obsequious accomplices.

Pat’s rhetoric is not the prescription a broken America needs.

Biden, I think, knows that. Therefore, his frank and public pursuit of Trump should, inevitably, have seized the advice of the Justice Department of Attorney General Merrick Garlands.

While Trump and a sick company may dismiss Bidens ‘indictment as partisan politics and the press can quickly move on to Fox News’ next abomination, it will be difficult for Garland to miss the prominence and importance. emergency of a president in office condemning a former president who holds a dagger at the throat of American democracy.

Remember, Biden said without explicitly naming it that Trump plotted 1/6, instigated 1/6, praised the overall intent of 1/6, and preferred to watch 1/6 unfold on TV rather than put a categorical term at 1/6.

Faithful readers of this column are aware that I was convinced that precedent and reluctance to smear the presidential office would combine to allow Trump to escape accusation, just as they have allowed so many others. criminals from the Oval Office escape from the pier.

After Bidens’ excoriation and the incriminated drip of revelations that are sure to continue outside the House committee by probing 1/6, I am no longer convinced that Trump will avoid the legal advantage he is won.

The momentum is building like a wave on the horizon. The needle went from unlikely to hey, it just might happen.

Q-Anon crackpots, the Tiki torch-wielding Proud Boys and all the other loathsome seditionists in prison who heard their leaders call to arms on 1/6 could watch Trump finally fulfill his pledge made that day to be there. with you .

What a wonderful coda that would be.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeeras.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2022/1/12/the-needle-has-shifted-trump-could-be-charged The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos