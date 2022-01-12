Bilawal didn’t expect ‘gamer’ Imran Khan to tax condoms





Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he did not expect “gamer” Imran Khan to tax contraceptives.

Addressing the session of the National Assembly, he lambasted the government over the new taxes proposed in the mini budget.

It’s not a matter of laughing. The population explosion in Pakistan, India and Bangladesh is worsening. We cannot afford to provide them with food, education and health services.

“I didn’t expect player Imran Khan to tax contraceptives,” Bilawal said.

Baby food and formula are also taxed and those taxes will attack the poorest in our society, he said.

These taxes would affect women’s empowerment and worsen malnutrition.

A tsunami of inflation

Bilawal said he believed Prime Minister Imran Khan would come to his office by bicycle because he used to say so in his campaign speeches.

But, as he uses a helicopter to get from Banigala to PM House, the poor have no choice but to switch to bicycles due to rising fuel prices.

The PM takes note of inflation every week but then imposes more taxes instead of controlling inflation.

First, they said inflation is a global problem. Then blamed the government of Sindh for it. Now the Prime Minister has asked his ministers and advisers to lie that there is no inflation. How many lies would they sell?

You are entitled to your opinions, but you are not entitled to your facts.

The 17% tax on cottonseeds, vegetable oil, agricultural diesel engines and baked goods will not hurt the rich, it will impact the poorest segment of our society, the leader said. PPP.

Speaking of the negative 0.4% growth recorded in fiscal year 2020-21, he asserted that when Pakistan was divided into two parts and the war on terror was on, even then the growth was n was not negative.

They promised people in the last budget that it would be a tax free budget. But in the middle of the year, they are bracing for a tax tsunami.

“You don’t have to be an expert to know that Rs 343 billion in new taxes and a Rs 200 billion reduction in the development budget will lead to inflation.

“How can PTI members take these steps and then go back and face the voters?”

The local KP bodies were just a trailer and the worst is yet to come for the PTI in the next election. “

Party of young people taxed laptops

The PTI claims to be a party of young people, but it has imposed taxes to stifle the potential of our youth, Bilawal added, reminding home that Shehbaz Sharif’s government in Punjab was giving out laptops to students for free.

The PTI has embarked on a digital revolution and brought in people from Google, but now the party of Facebook and Twitter has imposed taxes on laptops, cellphones and the internet, Bilawal said.

Tax on Shaukat Khanum

Bilawal criticized the government for proposing taxes on donations and charities, calling it “a tax on Shaukat Khanum”.

“Whether it’s flooding in Sindh and Balochistan or a snowstorm in Murree, this government is always delaying rescue efforts. But now it imposes taxes on donations and relief from abroad.

“I’m not usually speechless, but the kind of taxes implemented in this budget… I don’t know what to say.”

