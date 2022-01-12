Boris Johnson news: PM faces No 10 lockdown party as Tory MPs demand answers





DUP’s Jim Shannon collapses over mother-in-law who died alone from Covid Boris Johnson faces the toughest PMQs of his tenure today, Labor leader Keir Starmer is set to question the PM on reports he attended an illegal party in No 10’s garden at the height of the first locking. The scandal has led a growing number of Tories to voice their anger at Mr Johnson, including Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, who said the PM should show some contrition. Many others have called for his resignation if it turns out he was present at the event and broke his own Covid-19 rules. Christian Wakefield, elected as part of the 2019 Tory roster, has also targeted his party leader for standing up for the indefensible, echoing Labor’s line that Mr Johnson should be outspoken. The government remains silent on the issue, with no minister being sent to the media this morning. Angela Rayner, however, said the public was right to be bowled over by the alleged rally, saying it was unforgivable if Mr Johnson was partying at a time when many could not say goodbye to loved ones . Key points Show last update



1641982555 Inside politics In what will likely be the most difficult day in his tenure so far, Boris Johnson will face Keir Starmer in the Commons at noon. Matt Mathers looks back on the scandal that threatens to end his mandate as Prime Minister: Rory sullivanJanuary 12, 2022 10:15 AM 1641981655 Trucks stranded at border for four days due to terrible new Brexit bureaucracy Temporarily move away from partygate and move on to Brexit … Trucks have been stranded at the border for four days due to the terrible new Brexit bureaucracy, he emerged. Jon Swallow, who runs logistics company Jordan Freight, has had two trucks stranded at customs checks in Felixstowe in the past four days, despite crossing the UK border from the EU. We just don’t know what the problem is it’s crazy he said The independent. HMRC told us they were just too busy to deal with it. These delays are very frustrating and costly for businesses. Adam forrest a exclusively: Rory sullivanJanuary 12 2022, 10:00 am 1641980455 Show contrition, senior official Tory tells PM As pressure mounts on the PM, a senior Tory MP has said he should show some contrition over the Downing Street party debacle. Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the Commons Defense Committee, said Sky News: I strongly urge the Prime Minister to act now, apologize for No 10’s lack of judgment, show some contrition and commit to responding appropriately to Sue Gray’s findings when they are released . We can’t let it drift away, that’s not an option. Rory sullivanJanuary 12, 2022 9:40 AM 1641979255 Unpardonable if PM was party locked out, says Rayner It’s unforgivable if Boris Johnson was partying at a time when many people couldn’t say goodbye to loved ones, Angela Rayner said. Speaking to BBC Radio 4s Today, the Deputy Leader of the Labor Party said: People reflected on what was happening to them then in May and many people are still mourning their loved ones to whom they did not couldn’t say goodbye back then, and to think the prime minister was laughing and partying is just unforgivable. Ms Rayner added that NHS staff were working hard but did not barge into the garden with cheese and wine or bring their own drinking scenarios. A lot of people back then understood the rules, and the rules were very clear, she said. Rory sullivanJanuary 12, 2022 9:20 AM 1641978055 Starmer to face Johnson at PMQ In recent weeks at PMQ, Angela Rayner replaced Keir Starmer, who was self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19. After negative test results Tuesday and Wednesday, the Labor leader can return to the House of Commons for today’s session. He should ask Boris Johnson if he attended a big party in his No.10 backyard during the first lockdown. Rory sullivanJanuary 12, 2022 9:00 AM 1641977215 PM doesn’t need to resign if he attended the party, says top conservative Tory MP Huw Merriman said Boris Johnson did not need to step down if he attended an aperitif on May 20, 2020. Asked about the Radio 4 Todays show if the Prime Minister should resign if it turns out he attended the party, Merriman replied: No, I don’t think so. We don’t know what happened and I feel rotten speculating before I know the facts, but as far as I’m concerned we judge people as a whole. This includes the actions that were taken during the pandemic, the support, the immunization schedule, (and) the monitoring of Plan B. Then you then judge where people went wrong. Merriman said he wanted Johnson to use PMQ to clarify what had happened. I think from the prime minister this is what happened, what did he attend, more clarity is needed because we were back to where we were a month ago before set up of the survey where people ask for answers. Were all in the dark and that includes me. Adam forrest January 12, 2022, 8:46 AM 1641976306 PM threat to nation’s health, “say Lib Dems Boris Johnson has been described as a threat to the health of the nation for allegedly appearing at a locked out bring your own alcohol party. Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has said Boris Johnson is expected to step down over demands as he is now unable to lead the country during the pandemic. Sir Ed said BBC breakfast: He told the parliament and the country before Christmas when he apologized that he did not know the parties, and now we know he was at least one of those parties. So he clearly lied, he broke the ministerial code, he broke the law, he misled parliament – any prime minister in the past would resign for just one of these offenses. These are serious, serious mistakes. So if he was at the party, and it seems very clear that he was there, then he now has to go, he now has to resign. Rory sullivanJanuary 12, 2022, 8:31 AM 1641975177 Downing Street staff said to clean phones amid lockdown party allegations Two sources said The independent that No. 10 staff have been ordered to clean their phones as part of an investigation into the Downing Street parties. A senior member of staff told them to get rid of anything that might look bad, a source said. My colleague Anna isaac has this exclusive story: Rory sullivanJanuary 12, 2022 8:12 AM 1641974908 Watch: PM’s stance is untenable if he attended a lockdown party, says Tory MP Tories are angered by the government’s silence over the Downing Street party that allegedly violated the lockdown, which took place on May 20, 2020. Tory MP NigelMills is among those who believe the Prime Minister will have to step down if he attended the big rally: Boris Johnson’s position untenable if he attended No10 party, says Tory MP Rory sullivanJanuary 12, 2022 8:08 AM 1641974646 No minister sent to media amid Partygate scandal The government refused to send ministers to media this morning amid the partygate scandal, broadcasters have revealed. Sky News Sophie Morries confirms the news: Radio 4 says no ministers are available for Today show amid No10 party scandal Rory sullivanJanuary 12, 2022 8:04 AM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-news-live-garden-party-b1991291.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos