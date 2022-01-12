The opposition must think of an alternative to Prime Minister Modi: TMC leader Sushmita Dev





Panaji: TMC MP Sushmita Dev said opposition parties across the country need to think about an alternative against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership before going to ask the people for votes. Talk to PTI In Goa on Tuesday, Dev claimed that Trinamool Congress President (TMC) Mamata Banerjee was posing as a formidable force against Modi. ADVERTISING KEEP READING BELOW Dev also said that the TMC did not enter the fray of the Assembly ballot in Goa to reduce congressional votes and that the party led by Banerjee must travel to other states to expand the organization. The Assembly ballot for the 40 seats in Goa will take place on February 14. Targeting Congress, Dev said there were issues with the party led by Sonia Gandhi. It's the oldest party, it has the strongest base, but why are they failing against Modi? she asked. There is a big question in this country, Modi against whom? We have to answer this question. Unless we answer this question, we cannot go to the people, said the member of Rajya Sabha. Dev said the need of the hour at the national level is to find an alternative because Congress has not answered the question, Modi against whom? ADVERTISING KEEP READING BELOW When asked if the TMC wanted to run Mamata Banerjee as the prime minister candidate (in upcoming Lok Sabha polls), Dev said the opposition prime minister's face must be a collective decision. When people expected Sonia Gandhi to be the Prime Minister, she sacrificed (the post) for Dr Manmohan Singh. So, Mrs. Gandhi is able to make big sacrifices, that's her plus. She can choose to sacrifice herself for anyone, and I think Mamata Banerjee is emerging as a leader at the national level – a formidable force against Narendra Modi, she said. Dev said the country's future is not known. Politics is very dynamic. The idea is to save the nation, which is a point in common between the parties that are not from the RSS or the BJP, she commented. Dev also claimed that the TMC was not in the fray for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections to cut congressional votes. ADVERTISING KEEP READING BELOW If you keep this logic, then no new party will come out of its own state. If you keep telling the new parties that you are there to reduce the vote, that means that for the next 100 years there should be no other parties. Today, for the TMC to grow, we need to go to other states, she said. In the Goa Assembly elections in 2017, Congress became the largest party winning 17 of the 40 seats in total. However, the BJP then quickly partnered with some regional and independent parties to form the coastal state government. Congress now only has two Assembly seats in Goa.

