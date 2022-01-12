Taiwan locates most advanced F-16V fighter wreck in sea, pilot nowhere to be found





Taiwan Plane Wreckage: The plane disappeared from radar screens about half an hour after takeoff. (To file) Taipei: Taiwanese rescuers on Wednesday located the wreckage of an F-16V plane that had crashed at sea the day before, less than two months after the island launched the first squadron of its most advanced fighters. The plane disappeared from radar screens about half an hour after taking off on Tuesday for a routine training mission from its base in southwest Taiwan. The Air Force said the plane plunged into the sea without any sign of the 28-year-old pilot being ejected in time. The National Rescue Center said the fuselage wreckage was found, but there was no sign of the pilot following a night search involving multiple helicopters, Coast Guard vessels and more. 60 managers. The incident dealt a blow to the new squadron of US-made F-16Vs which entered service in November as Taiwan modernized its aging fleet amid mounting tensions with China. The Air Force has temporarily grounded its entire F16 fleet. Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has pledged to take it one day, by force if necessary. Under President Xi Jinping, China has stepped up economic, diplomatic and military pressure on Taiwan. The Taiwan Air Force has suffered a series of fatal accidents in recent years as it comes under constant pressure from China, which has stepped up incursions into its air defense zone since 2020. Last year, Taiwan recorded 969 incursions by Chinese fighter jets into its air defense zone, according to a database compiled by AFP, more than double the approximately 380 carried out in 2020. Last March, Taiwan grounded all military planes after one pilot was killed and another disappeared when their fighters collided in midair in the third fatal crash in less than six months. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

