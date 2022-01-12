The IMF’s only option without a sharp increase in export earnings: Imran Khan





Pakistani PM says government is committed to making the business community easier and industrialization is necessary for prosperity

Prime Minister Imran Khan warned on Tuesday that Pakistan would have no choice but to return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for more loans if the country’s export earnings did not increase enough to support the national economy.

We will have to turn to the IMF again if we do not increase our exports, he said at the inaugural ceremony of the 14th International Chambers Summit 2022, organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Stressing that exports and tax collection are the main methods to boost the national economy, he said the government is working to improve both indicators.

He said the government was working to address issues identified by exporters, investors and businessmen, saying previous governments ignored these sectors and hampered wealth creation. The export sector was stagnant in the past, but the current government provides all the facilitation for exporters, he said, adding that the country’s exports reached $ 31 billion for the first time in its history, while foreign remittances had reached $ 32 billion. .

Stressing that industrialization was vital to a country’s economy, he noted that large-scale manufacturing had increased by 15 percent over the past year. Corporate profits reached Rs. 930 billion, while private sector levies reached Rs. 1.138 billion, he said, noting that this had been despite the tightening caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Exports of the IT sector saw an increase of 70%, reaching around $ 3 billion, he said, saying this was the result of government policies favorable to business.

The construction sector, he said, has also experienced a boom, while the agriculture-based rural economy, comprising over 60 percent of the country’s population, earned Rs. 1,100 billion . The change in their economic situation could be measured from the increase in motorcycle sales, he said.

Regarding the additional finance bill tabled by the PTI in parliament as part of the prior actions required by the IMF to revive a stalled loan facility, Khan said a main problem was that the retail sector retail did not pay enough taxes, adding that the government was working on tax automation. . He said a tax culture needed to be established in Pakistan, as this would facilitate social protection programs such as the health card initiative and the Ehsaas program.

Welcoming the country’s response to the coronavirus, the Prime Minister said PTI’s policy of keeping businesses open was now followed by the UK. economic crisis and global inflation, all economic indicators in the country were currently on the rise. Pakistan, he argued, was always a cheaper country than its regional neighbors.

Khan also denounced corruption, saying he saw it as jihad aimed at ensuring the rule of law in society.

The 14th International Chambers Summit 2022 brings together the presidents of more than 54 ordinary chambers, 10 small chambers, 13 women’s chambers and representatives of development partners, the international business community, ministries, government institutions and political parties .

