Cricket moments that all fans remember





It’s true, cricket has been around for centuries and it’s still going strong. The game can be played in different ways and there are many different versions; however, the two best known versions are Test Cricket and One Day Internationals (ODI). In this article, we’ll take a look at a few moments that every cricket fan remembers.

ICC 360 Lance Klusener’s Six

It was a moment that happened at the 1999 Cricket World Cup. The game between South Africa and India was very important because it was a semi-final. At the time, Lance Klusener was beating at number eight and he had to lead the team to victory. With just six balls remaining and two runs needed to win, Klusener hit a six at the bowling alley of Indian Javagal Srinath. This moment is still remembered by cricket fans all over the world, and it is definitely a moment that all fans remember.

1992 Cricket World Cup – Speech by Imran Khan

The 1992 Cricket World Cup was very important as it was the first time the tournament had been held in Australia and New Zealand. It was also the first time that the ICC had had full control. The final was between Pakistan and England, and it was a very close game. In the end, Pakistan won by 22 points. After the match, Imran Khan gave a very famous speech in which he said: “It is the happiest day of my life.” This moment, as well as his whole speech, was very memorable and showed how important winning this game was to him.

The Carlos Brathwaite Affair, 2016

That moment happened at the 2016 Cricket World Cup, and we’re still talking about it today. The West Indies played England in a knockout match and lost by 4 points with only two balls remaining. However, Carlos Brathwaite managed to hit four consecutive sixes on Ben Stokes’ bowling alley and win the game. It was a moment that shocked the cricket world, and it is still remembered today.

This one was so mind blowing it must have been hard to take your eyes off the game! The crowd had to do everything they could to keep their energy levels up between the heats! The next time you need something to keep your excitement going between rounds, check out jackpotcitycasino.com for some really cool casino games.

India v Pakistan, 2007 WT20 Final

This match was the final of the 2007 World Twenty20, and it was very exciting. India were first at bat and scored 158 points. Pakistan then went out to bat, and they were able to reach 159 points, which meant the game went into Super Over. In the Super Over both teams managed to get six points meaning India won the match. It was a very exciting final, and cricket fans around the world still remember it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cricketaddictor.com/cricket-news/cricket-moments-that-every-fan-remembers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos