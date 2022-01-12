The army of millions who enforce China’s zero-Covid policy





China’s zero Covid policy has a dedicated audience: the millions of people who work diligently to achieve this goal, regardless of the human costs. In northwest Xian City, hospital workers refused to admit a man with chest pain because he lived in a medium-risk neighborhood. He died of a heart attack. They informed a woman who was eight months pregnant and bleeding that her Covid test was not valid. She lost her baby. Two community security officers told a young man they didn’t care he had nothing to eat after grabbing him during the lockdown. They beat him.

The Xian government was swift and determined to impose a strict lockdown at the end of December, as cases escalated. But it was not ready to provide food, medical care and other essentials to the city’s 13 million residents, creating chaos and crises unprecedented since the country’s first lockdown in Wuhan. in January 2020.

China’s early successes in containing the pandemic with an iron fist and authoritarian policies have emboldened its officials, apparently giving them the right to act with conviction and righteousness. Many officials now believe they must do everything in their power to ensure zero Covid infection since it is the will of their top leader, Xi Jinping. For officials, virus control comes first. The life, well-being and dignity of peoples come much later. The government has the help of a vast army of community workers who zealously implement the policy and hordes of online nationalists who attack anyone who raises grievances or concerns. The Xian tragedies have prompted some Chinese to wonder how those who enforce quarantine rules can behave like this, and to ask who holds ultimate responsibility.

It’s very easy to blame individuals who have committed the banality of evil, wrote a user called @IWillNotResistIt on Weibo, China’s social media platform. If you and I become the screws in this gigantic machine, we might not be able to withstand its mighty pull either. The banality of evil is a concept that Chinese intellectuals often bring up in times like Xian. It was invented by the philosopher Hannah Arendt, who wrote that Adolf Eichmann, one of the main architects of the Holocaust, was an ordinary man motivated by extraordinary diligence in seeking his personal advancement. Chinese intellectuals are struck by the number of officials and civilians often motivated by professional ambition or obedience who are ready to be the catalysts of authoritarian policies.

When the coronavirus first appeared in Wuhan two years ago, it exposed the weaknesses of the Chinese authoritarian system. Now, with patients dying of non-Covid illnesses, starving residents and officials pointing fingers, the Xian lockdown has shown how the country’s political apparatus has become sclerotic, bringing a ruthless pursuit of its zero-Covid policy. . Xian, the capital of Shaanxi province, is in a much better position than Wuhan in early 2020, when thousands of people died from the virus, overwhelming the city’s medical system. Xian has only reported three Covid-related deaths, the latest in March 2020. The city noted 95 percent of its adults were vaccinated in July. In the latest wave, it had reported 2,017 confirmed cases on Monday and no deaths.

However, he imposed very severe confinement. Residents were not allowed to leave their concessions. Some buildings have been locked. More than 45,000 people have been moved to quarantine facilities.

The city’s health code system, which is used to track people and enforce quarantines, has collapsed under heavy use. The deliveries have largely disappeared. Some locals have taken to the internet to complain about not having enough food. Update January 11, 2022, 6:15 p.m. ET But the confinement rules have been diligently followed. Some community volunteers made a young man who ventured out to buy food read a letter of self-criticism in front of a video camera. I only cared if I had to eat, the young man read, according to a widely shared video. I did not take into account the serious consequences that my behavior could bring to the community. The volunteers then apologized, according to The Beijing News, a state outlet. Three men were captured as they escaped from Xian into the countryside, possibly to avoid the high costs of the lockdown. They walked, biked and swam during winter days and nights. Two of them were arrested by police, according to local police and media. Together they were called the Xian Ironmen on the Chinese Internet. Then there were the hospitals that denied patients access to medical care and denied their loved ones the opportunity to say goodbye. The man who suffered from chest pain as he died of a heart attack waited six hours before a hospital finally admitted him. After his condition worsened, his daughter begged the hospital workers to let her in and see him for the last time. An employee refused, according to a video she posted on Weibo after her father died. Don’t try to turn me away morally, he said in the video. I’m just doing my duty.

Some low-level Xian officials were punished. The head of the city’s health commission apologized to the woman who suffered the miscarriage. The general manager of a hospital has been suspended. Last Friday, the city announced that no medical establishment can reject patients on the basis of Covid tests. But that was about it. Even the state broadcaster, Central Television Station (CCTV), commented that some local officials simply blamed their subordinates. It seemed, the broadcaster wrote, that only low-level executives were punished for these problems. There are reasons people in the system have shown little compassion and few have spoken online. An emergency doctor from the eastern province of Anhui was sentenced to 15 months in prison for failing to follow pandemic protocols in treating a feverish patient last year, according to CCTV. A deputy director-level official in a government agency in Beijing lost his position last week after some social media users reported that an article he wrote about the Xian lockdown contained false information. In the article, he called the lockdown measures inhumane and cruel. It bore the title, The Grief of Xian Residents: Why They Fled Xian at Risk of Breaking the Law and Dying.

Since Wuhan, the Chinese internet has become a parish platform for nationalists to praise China, the government, and the Communist Party. No dissent or criticism is tolerated, with online grievances being attacked for providing ammunition to hostile foreign media. Red, the social media platform, censored a post from the daughter of the man who died of a heart attack because it contained negative information about the company, according to a screenshot on his account. In Xian, no author like Fang Fang writes his Wuhan Lockdown Diary, no citizen reporter Chen Qiushi, Fang Bin, or Zhang Zhan publishes videos. The four of them were silenced, detained, disappeared or left to die in prison, sending a strong message to anyone who dared to talk about Xian. The only detailed and widely circulated article on the Xian lockdown was written by former reporter Zhang Wenmin, a resident of Xian known by her pseudonym Jiang Xue. Her article has since been deleted and state security officials have warned her not to comment further on it, according to a person close to her. Some social media users called out its garbage that it should be removed. A few Chinese publications that had written excellent investigative articles on Wuhan did not send reporters to Xian because they could not get passes to walk freely under lockdown, people familiar with the situation said. The Xian lockdown debacle did not appear to convince many in China to abandon the country’s unrestricted approach to controlling the pandemic.

A former athlete who was disabled and suffering from a series of illnesses cursed Fang Fang for his Wuhan diary in 2020. Last month, he posted on his Weibo account that he could not buy drugs because his complex in Xian was locked. His problems have been resolved, and now he uses the hashtag #everyoneinpositiveenergy and retweets posts that attack Ms. Zhang, the former reporter. Despite announcing the city’s battle with the virus as a victory last week, the government is not loosening much of the rules and is setting the bar very high to end the lockdown. Shaanxi Party Secretary Recount Xian officials on Monday said their future efforts to control the pandemic should remain strict. A needle-sized loophole can channel high winds, he said. Claire Fu contributed research.

