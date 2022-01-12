Prime Minister Narendra Modi says raising marriage age to 21 for women will make them Aatmanirbhar





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government wants to empower women to have a career. (To file) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that the goal of raising the age of marriage for girls between 18 and 21 has been proposed to empower ‘desh ki beti‘so that they have enough time to complete their studies, build their careers and become’Aatmanirbhar. ‘ “We believe that sons and daughters are equal. By raising the age of marriage for women from 18 to 21, the government wants to allow ‘desh ki beti” build a career and become Aatmanirbhar“Said the Prime Minister at the inauguration of the technology center of the Ministry of MSMEs and Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam in Pondicherry by videoconference. Prime Minister Modi expressed his faith in the nation’s youth and said that “to compete and conquer” is the mantra of the new India and the youth of the country has a ‘I can do’ spirit which is an inspiration to every generation. “India is entering the golden age of the startup ecosystem with more than 50,000 startups, of which more than 10,000 have been created in the past 6-7 months amid challenges posed by the pandemic of COVID … ‘compete and conquer’ is the mantra of the new India, ”the prime minister said. “The youth of today have a capable mind which is an inspiration to every generation. It is the strength of the youth that India has advanced so much in digital payments. Today, the Indian youth is writing the code for global prosperity, ”he said. noted. Prime Minister Modi said it is the government’s effort to give young people the platform and infrastructure to develop the nation. “We want our young people to pursue their dreams without barriers or apprehensions. We have reduced our government’s compliance. Programs like Mudra Yojana, Startup India, Stand Up India, Skill India, Atal Innovation Mission and NEP are contributing to their dreams,” did he declare. . “I have full confidence in the youth of the nation and I am sure that they will lead us to heights that we have not even dreamed of,” he added. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated a technology center of the Ministry of MSMEs and Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam – an auditorium with open-air theater in Pondicherry, by videoconference. According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the technology center of the Ministry of MSMEs is established in Pondicherry with an investment of around Rs 122 crore. With a focus on the Electronic Systems Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector, this technology center will be equipped with the latest technologies. Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani last month introduced the 2021 Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha. The bill seeks to raise the age of marriage for women from 18 to 21. A bill that was presented to Lok Sabha during the winter session to raise the legal age of marriage for women to 21 in all religions has been sent to a parliamentary committee for review and discussion with the parties stakeholders. The parliamentary group is led by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, to whom the Child Marriage Prohibition (Amendment) Bill aimed at raising the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years old, will soon begin its deliberations. The 31-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sport has a single woman Rajya Sabha, Congresswoman of India from Trinamool (AITMC) Sushmita Dev. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

